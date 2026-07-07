Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti suffered a moderate-grade hamstring injury in the Sunday afternoon victory over the Dolphins in Round 18.

Saifiti was seen limping from the field in the 13th minute of the game and did not return, with Holbrook confirming the injury in the post-match press conference.

A follow-up appointment with specialists on Tuesday confirmed an extended period out for the forward, with the club confirming a six-to eight-week recovery timeline.

With the Knights hoping for a four-week timeline, this is disappointing news for the club as Saifiti has found form since Justin Holbrook became his new coach.

The injury represents a significant blow for Newcastle, who will now need to manage his absence through a crucial stretch of the season while Saifiti works closely with the club's medical and conditioning staff to ensure a full recovery before returning to first-grade football.

Saifiti will commence undergoing a rehabilitation program for his hamstring injury.

If he recovers well by the earliest of the timeline, six weeks, he could return in Round 25 against the Manly Sea Eagles, which would be three weeks before the finals.

However, if it takes eight weeks, Saifiti's first game will be week 1 of the finals, as the Knights have their final bye in Round 27.

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This will be a true test for the Knights' forward depth, with more opportunities for Cody Hopwood after playing against the Dolphins.

Hopwood has been promoted to one of the starting front rowers ahead of the clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

Trey Mooney, who was ruled out ahead of the match against the Dolphins with a calf injury, has been named to play the Rabbitohs, giving Newcastle a needed boost after Saifiti's injury.