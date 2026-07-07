The decider of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, with the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons to clash at Suncorp Stadium for the right to lift the shield.
Queensland, chasing their fourth win in five years under the coaching of Billy Slater, go in as favourites, but they have also lost their last two Origins in Brisbane.
There has been plenty of focus on the NSW squad picked by Laurie Daley, with more changes and more head-scratching decisions.
They might go in as outsiders, but will still attempt to give themselves a good account.
That may not be enough though, with our team here at Zero Tackle, when quizzed ahead of Game 3, leaning heavily towards the men from north of the Tweed.
Here are our crystal ball predictions for Game 3.
Lee Addison
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Sam Walker
Thursday's headline: Hammer blow as Queensland sink NSW
Kye Ferreira
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 2
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
Player of the series: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Thursday's headline: Drought over as Cleary finally wins a decider
Magdalena Murdoch
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 2
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Player of the series: Hudson Young
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuao-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: Deja vu: History repeats as Moses claims another decider at Suncorp
Dan Nichols
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 10
Man of the match: Sam Walker
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Harry Grant
Thursday's headline: Laurie Daley's time as Origin coach draws to horrid end
Scott Pryde
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 16
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
Player of the series: Selwyn Cobbo
First try-scorer: Kurt Capewell
Last try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
Thursday's headline: Slater's legacy confirmed as Munster ends Daley's Origin stint
Leo Twemlow
Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 6
Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Jack Bostock
Last try-scorer: Haumole Olakau'atu
Thursday's headline: Walker caps dream series with Wally Lewis Medal as pressure builds on Cleary to retain World Cup spot
My prediction:
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 10
Man of the match: Stephen Crichton
Player of the series: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Last try-scorer: Stephen Crichton
Thursday’s headline: Crichton’s best Origin game and Cleary’s masterclass secure insane 2026 Origin series.
Winner: Queensland
Margin: 24
Man of the match: Kalyn Ponga
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Robert Toia
Last try-scorer: Kalyn Ponga
Thursday’s headline: Ponga gets a hat-trick as Blues have a stinker