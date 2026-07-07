The decider of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, with the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons to clash at Suncorp Stadium for the right to lift the shield.

Queensland, chasing their fourth win in five years under the coaching of Billy Slater, go in as favourites, but they have also lost their last two Origins in Brisbane.

There has been plenty of focus on the NSW squad picked by Laurie Daley, with more changes and more head-scratching decisions.

They might go in as outsiders, but will still attempt to give themselves a good account.

That may not be enough though, with our team here at Zero Tackle, when quizzed ahead of Game 3, leaning heavily towards the men from north of the Tweed.

Here are our crystal ball predictions for Game 3.

Lee Addison

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Player of the series: Sam Walker

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Last try-scorer: Sam Walker

Thursday's headline: Hammer blow as Queensland sink NSW

Kye Ferreira

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 2

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

Player of the series: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Thursday's headline: Drought over as Cleary finally wins a decider

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Magdalena Murdoch

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 2

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Player of the series: Hudson Young

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuao-Fidow

Last try-scorer: Mitchell Moses

Thursday's headline: Deja vu: History repeats as Moses claims another decider at Suncorp

Dan Nichols

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 10

Man of the match: Sam Walker

Player of the series: Sam Walker

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Last try-scorer: Harry Grant

Thursday's headline: Laurie Daley's time as Origin coach draws to horrid end

Scott Pryde

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 16

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

Player of the series: Selwyn Cobbo

First try-scorer: Kurt Capewell

Last try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

Thursday's headline: Slater's legacy confirmed as Munster ends Daley's Origin stint

Leo Twemlow

Winner: Queensland Maroons

Margin: 6

Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Player of the series: Sam Walker

First try-scorer: Jack Bostock

Last try-scorer: Haumole Olakau'atu

Thursday's headline: Walker caps dream series with Wally Lewis Medal as pressure builds on Cleary to retain World Cup spot