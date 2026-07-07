The decider of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, with the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons to clash at Suncorp Stadium for the right to lift the shield.

Queensland, chasing their fourth win in five years under the coaching of Billy Slater, go in as favourites, but they have also lost their last two Origins in Brisbane.

There has been plenty of focus on the NSW squad picked by Laurie Daley, with more changes and more head-scratching decisions.

They might go in as outsiders, but will still attempt to give themselves a good account.

That may not be enough though, with our team here at Zero Tackle, when quizzed ahead of Game 3, leaning heavily towards the men from north of the Tweed.

Here are our crystal ball predictions for Game 3.

Lee Addison

Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Sam Walker
Thursday's headline: Hammer blow as Queensland sink NSW

Kye Ferreira

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 2
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
Player of the series: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
Last try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Thursday's headline: Drought over as Cleary finally wins a decider

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Magdalena Murdoch

Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 2
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Player of the series: Hudson Young
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuao-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: Deja vu: History repeats as Moses claims another decider at Suncorp

Dan Nichols

Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 10
Man of the match: Sam Walker
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Harry Grant
Thursday's headline: Laurie Daley's time as Origin coach draws to horrid end

Scott Pryde

Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 16
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
Player of the series: Selwyn Cobbo
First try-scorer: Kurt Capewell
Last try-scorer: Selwyn Cobbo
Thursday's headline: Slater's legacy confirmed as Munster ends Daley's Origin stint

Leo Twemlow

Winner: Queensland Maroons
Margin: 6
Man of the match: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Player of the series: Sam Walker
First try-scorer: Jack Bostock
Last try-scorer: Haumole Olakau'atu
Thursday's headline: Walker caps dream series with Wally Lewis Medal as pressure builds on Cleary to retain World Cup spot

2 COMMENTS

  1. My prediction:

    Winner: NSW Blues
    Margin: 10
    Man of the match: Stephen Crichton
    Player of the series: Nathan Cleary
    First try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
    Last try-scorer: Stephen Crichton
    Thursday’s headline: Crichton’s best Origin game and Cleary’s masterclass secure insane 2026 Origin series.