There's a particular calm that settles over a coach in decider week when his team is the one holding all the momentum.

Billy Slater wore it comfortably on Tuesday, as he fronted the media ahead of Wednesday night's State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium, using the occasion to hose down speculation about his coaching future, address Phil Gould's incendiary comments about hooker Harry Grant, and discuss Reece Walsh and his role in the series decider.

The Maroons' coach became an unlikely talking point recently after suggesting he wouldn't be signing another contract with the QRL, that any arrangement could be sealed with nothing more than a handshake.

It was a comment that inevitably fed rumours linking Slater to the Melbourne Storm, with Craig Bellamy's future uncertain despite being contracted until the end of 2028.

Despite Slater saying his handshake comments were "blown out of proportion", the three-time series-winning coach moved to put speculation to bed.

"I don't anticipate not being here next year, so sorry for all those comments," Slater said.

"It's just how I feel. I could be standing here in five years' time doing the same thing.

"I love this position, I love what it means, I love the group of men in that dressing room, and I enjoy helping them prepare for the game of football.

Loading matchup…

"I've studied this game pretty hard and put a lot of time energy into it. This position means a lot to me."

QRL boss Ben Ikin revealed to Newswire this week that talks with Slater regarding his future are positive.

"We haven't gone too deep-diving, but everything is pointing in the right direction for him to continue next year," Ikin said.

If the contract chatter was a slow burn, Phil Gould's intervention on Monday night's 100% Footy was anything but.

The most decorated coach in NSW Origin history didn't pull any punches when discussing Harry Grant and his on-field conduct, branding the Maroons hooker outright.

"Let's call it for what it is - Harry is a cheat," Gould said, pointing to Grant's running dialogue with referee Ashley Klein throughout Game 2, as well as a contentious dive that cost Penrith a victory back in the 2024 season.

Billy Slater didn't engage with the comments, instead focusing on preparation ahead of the series decider.

"I didn't hear those comments, but knowing Gus…I'm sure it wouldn't have been portrayed like that," Slater said.

"Harry will be concentrating on playing footy, and he's an integral part of our footy team."

Elsewhere in the Maroons camp, one of the more remarkable subplots of the series has been Reece Walsh going from first-choice fullback to bench option.

With Kalyn Ponga's rise and Walsh's form declining, it has cost the Clive Churchill Medallist a spot in the starting lineup.

Slater confirmed the Broncos star remains in his plans regardless.

"He's ready to go if the team needs him in any capacity," Slater said about Walsh.

Queensland arrive at Suncorp as heavy favourites, having demolished the Blues 44-24 in Game 2, setting up the decider.

History carries a warning for Slater's men as the last time a series was decided in Brisbane in 2024, it was NSW who walked away with the result on their turf.

"We've got to go and earn that. It's not just going to happen, and we can't just rely on the history of this great stadium," Slater said.

"The fact that Arthur Beetson ran out here 47 years ago, we can't rely on all that stuff. We need to make sure it happens because of our actions."

Kickoff for the series decider is on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.