Round 18 saw the back of the major Origin-hit rounds.

This weekend saw wins at both ends of the table, literally, whilst seeing the seasons of both the Broncos and Tigers officially end.

Elsewhere the Dolphins incredible win streak due to an end, Newcastle continued to prove themselves and the Sharks continued their predictably unpredictable season.

Where did your team land on our NRL Power Rankings following Round 18?:

1. Penrith Panthers (1)

The Panthers rebounded from two straight losses with a massive win (sans their Origin players) over the Bunnies on Friday night. The 36-14 win was a return to form.

Thomas Jenkins crossed for another hattrick while Dylan Edwards was absolutely monstrous at the back. Lindsay Smith and Liam Henry lead from the front with overy 180 run metres each.

The have the bye this weekend, allowing their scores of Origin stars to rest up before their Premiership charge.

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2. The Dolphins (2)

The Phins eight game win streak came to an end in Newcastle. A hugely Origin depleted side lost 13-12 to the red hot Knights.

Jake Averillo's two try assist, 174 run metres provides an incredible stat line. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki produced a massive night despite the pain of being left out of the Origin decider.

They host the Sharks on Saturday afternoon, at Kayo Stadium, in a game that could very well shape both teams seasons. Sign me up!

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Sydney Roosters sat out this weekend via the bye. Considering their Origin involvement, this had to be very welcomed.

They return this weekend, at home, in hosting the Eels. Their Origin stars are all named. It will be interesting to see who plays.

The Roosters are setting up a very real title charge over the next few weeks and months.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors had a full bye week to mull over their two point loss to the Dolphins in Round 17. Fun stat, their last three losses have each been by two points.

They have a rare Friday night game in Australia this week when they play the Tigers.

The Origin stars are back as are Leka Halasima and James Fisher-Harris. Amazing things are building.

5. Newcastle Knights (5)

Newcastle's one-point win over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon was their seventh in eight games. Their only loss during that time was a two point loss in Melbourne.

Dylan Brown's 75th minute field goal was enough to bank two competition points, continuing his brilliant debut season in the Hunter. Fletcher Sharpe has rep footy written all over him, across multiple positions.

They'll start as favourites against the Bunnies, in Sydney on Sunday afternoon. With both of their Origin stars named to return, this should be a ripper!

6. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks returned from their final bye of the season to heap more misery on the beaten Broncos on Saturday night.

KL Iro won his direct battle with Katoni Staggs by some distance. Billy Burns has done literally everything he can for the Sharks all season. Jesse Colquhoun has rep footy in his future.

Saturday afternoon's clash with the Dolphins is a chance for the Sharks to prove they are the real deal... or not. I don't even know if the Sharks know the answer to that.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly fell to a shock loss at the hands of the Eels on Sunday afternoon. It was a huge short to their top four chances.

Lehi Hopoate crossed for a try and run for a ridiculous 261 run metres. Joey Walsh provided moments of great excitement for the future.

They're back at Brookvale Oval on Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys. This has game of the weekend written all over it.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Rabbitohs suffered a shock loss to the Origin shattered Panthers on Friday night. The Bunnies were missing plenty but this felt like a lost opportunity.

Cody Walker's moment of madness cost them massively. Dayne Jennings, luckily, was able to finally score a debut try, saving Walker a very difficult conversation.

Sunday afternoon's home game against the Knights could serve as a real marker of what Souths really want to achieve in 2026.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The bye this week surely saw the Cowboys relive their season saving win over the Panthers in Round 17.

With Tom Dearden named in the extended reserves this weekend, the Cowboys are set to step it up with the run into Finals.

A Sunday afternoon clash with Manly shapes as a Finals preview this Sunday afternoon.

10. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (10)

The Dogs final bye this past weekend needs to be used to set up a potential Finals charge that looked unlikely a month ago.

Both the Dogs halves spent time in Origin camp this week which should be a huge plus.

They host the Raiders on Saturday evening in a must win contest. An outside crack at the Finals is very much on the line.

11. Melbourne Storm (11)

The Storm's second bye of the year meant they didn't have to endure an Origin battered loss this past weekend.

Melbourne are two wins (given their awful points differential) outside of Finals spots. They need to be flawless from here.

Sunday evening's home game against the Titans is simply must win. Everyone other fanbase will be cheering the Gold Coast.

12. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels recorded one of their greatest wins of the season in defeating the Sea Eagles 23-14 on Sunday afternoon.

Isaiah Iongi continues to be a real bright spark and shapes as the future in blue and gold. Jonah Pezet's performance was what the Eels would have been expecting all season.

Saturday night's game against the Roosters shapes as a tall task but if they want to be serious, they need to start winning these games.

13. Canberra Raiders (13)

Canberra's second bye of the season provided a brief respite from what has been a horror season to date.

The Raiders -115 points differential means their Finals hopes are almost certainly dashed.

Saturday evening's away game against the Dogs has to result in a huge win if they are any kind of chance.

14. Wests Tigers (12)

Unfortunately it looks like another lost season for the Tigers. Their 24-10 loss to the Dragons shapes as a genuine rock bottom.

Adam Doueihi crossed for a double and would surely have been in Origin contention if he has stayed fit.

The Tigers need to turn Campbelltown Stadium into a fortress. That starts on Friday night when they host the Warriors.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans had the bye this weekend, which hopefully helped them get to the bottom of their horror loss to the Dogs a week prior.

They return from their final bye of the season via a Sunday evening clash with the Storm.

Despite a few moments of excitement, the Titans Finals hopes ended many weeks ago. It's all about 2027 now.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

I'm unsure how moving a side with only two wins this season off the bottom here will be received, but I'd much rather be a Dragons fan right than a Broncos fan. By a wide margin.

The Dragons beat the Tigers 24-10 on Saturday evening on the back of Valentine Holmes playing his best game in the Red V. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga continues to show why the club fought to keep him at the Dragons.

Their final bye of the weekend comes at a good time. They can now set up a run home to build for next year when the calvary truly arrives.

17. Brisbane Broncos (16)

I am fully aware that the Broncos are three wins better than the Dragons, but right now the Broncos are the worst team in the competition.

They were brave against the Sharks but it was their eighth loss in a row. Media personalities are drawing up lists of potential next coaches.

A bye this weekend won't allow the club to escape from any scrutiny. Their fall off from their 2025 selves is all time. I have no answers. Neither do the Broncos brass.