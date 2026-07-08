The first half of the deciding match in the 2026 State of Origin series has been played, with the NSW Blues coming out of the blocks fast and surprising the Queensland Maroons in an 18-4 lead at Suncorp Stadium.

Both teams exchanged attacking sets in their respective red zones in a back-and-fourth opening ten minutes, with Jack Bostock unable to ice a slick NSW attacking shape.

The Blues, who looked much improved, were handed field position through Maroons errors off aerial kicks, giving those south of the border a sniff.

The attacking pressure was too much for the Maroons, and a right-foot step from NSW halfback Nathan Cleary in the 14th minute led him to slide over the white paint, converting his own try to take a 6-0 lead.

The Maroons, only completing seven from 11 sets in the first quarter, gave the Blues yet more red zone possession, and NSW were a whisker away from another try after creating havoc from a Payne Haas offload, with Hudson Young coming close to crossing in the 20th minute.

The Blues were on top in the ruck battle until the pressure was released when Young chased through a bomb and collected Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga high, resulting in a penalty, which marked a momentum shift at the quarter of the match.

The Maroons couldn't capitalise on the shift, and the Blues' right edge caused havoc when James Tedesco earned a six-again, with Stephen Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase combining to put Cleary in for his second in the 26th minute.

Cleary converts and extends the score to 12-0 in favour of the Blues.

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The Panthers halfback is continuing his incredible game with a first tackle one-on-one strip on Selwyn Cobbo, and Cameron Murray barged through Maroons defenders shortly after to score adjacent to the sticks. The Blues go up to 18-0 with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

A knock-on off a bomb to Nawaqanitawase 10 metres out gives the Maroons a rare chance at a try, and a slick backline move from Queensland saw Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow poke his nose through on the last tackle and slide over in the 34th minute.

Sam Walker cannot convert from the sideline, missing his first goal of the series, leaving the score at 18-4, although Tabuai-Fidow's try may be pivotal in the second half.

An error from Bostock invited the Maroons back into it in the last minute, and a head clash on James Tedesco and Briton Nikora saw the Roosters fullback leave the field for a HIA in the same play.

Sea Eagles speedster Tolutau Koula entered the field to replace Tedesco for the remaining 30 seconds of the half.

NSW WON BY 18 POINTS Suncorp Stadium QLD 12 FT 30 NSW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Match summary

QLD Maroons 4 (Tries: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow; Conversions: Sam Walker 0/1) trial NSW Blues 18 (Tries: Nathan Cleary 2, Cameron Murray; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 3/3)