The NSW Blues have reclaimed the State of Origin shield, winning a second decider in three years at Suncorp Stadium.

Controversy will flow out of the game after what was ultimately a series-clinching try for Bradman Best during the second half came off the back of what appeared to be a knock on in the air from Mark Nawaqanitawase.

In a challenge on his own line, it appeared a double knock on from Nawaqanitawase and Jojo Fifita should have stopped the play, but Chris Butler in the bunker cleared it, with Best running the best part of 100 metres, and burning club teammate Kalyn Ponga in the process, to score.

That try sent the Blues up 24 points to 8 at that stage, and while Queensland scored just seven minutes later through Jojo Fifita, the Maroons were simply too sloppy throughout the course of the game to mount a genuine challenge.

They appeared to have set up a grandstand finish after a bomb was let bounce by the Blues' back three heading into the final minutes, but Max Plath was ruled to be offside.

Just minutes later, Nathan Cleary, who was fantastic during the first half, iced a penalty goal from almost 40 metres out and not in the centre of the field to send the Blues up by 14 points with less than ten minutes to play.

It was Cleary who set the game up during the first half for the Blues, scoring the first two tries of the contest, before Cameron Murray made it three tries to nothing as a shell-shocked Queensland tried to get into the contest.

Cleary was in everything for the Blues, but Queensland were their own worst enemies with poor defence and a number of dropped balls, particularly coming out of their own end.

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At 18-0 up, Queensland finally made their way onto the scoreboard with about five minutes to go in the first half through Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but in a sign of things to come, Sam Walker missed the conversion.

That continued for Selwyn Cobbo's try after halftime, and the aforementioned Fifita try, with Queensland costing themselves six points.

Concussions were also a theme of the night, with the Blues finishing without both James Tedesco, who was spectacular in the first half, and Jack Bostock who had a strong finish to the game, while Briton Nikora also spent time off the field for Queensland.

In closing out the game, the Blues, who have now won the last three straight at Suncorp Stadium, managed to dominate territory and possession before Hudson Young scored an extra try on the siren off a Blayke Brailey pass with this to go down as one of the great victories in NSW history.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Suncorp Stadium QLD 12 80:00 30 NSW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Match summary

QLD Maroons 12 (Tries: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Jojo Fifita; Conversions: Sam Walker 0/2, Reece Walsh 0/1 ) defeated by NSW Blues 30 (Tries: Nathan Cleary [2], Cameron Murray, Bradman Best, Hudson Young; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 4/4; Penalty Goals: Nathan Cleary 1/1)