Penrith Panthers star Brent Naden has been admitted to a rehab facility to address his alcohol issues.

He was admitted into the facility last week after the Panthers’ grand final loss to the Melbourne Storm after approaching the Penrith welfare team to discuss his issues.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the 24-year old has been affected by an incident earlier this year where he was racially abused in Gosford and the loneliness of being inside the NRL bubble.

The Panthers are reportedly confident he will play in 2021 but will give him as much time as he needs to recover.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“Following the 2020 NRL Grand Final, Brent Naden approached the club and disclosed a number of personal issues he wished to address,” the statement reads.

“As a result, Brent is currently undertaking a voluntary rehabilitation program in a private Sydney facility.

“Brent, his family, his management and the club kindly ask the media to respect his privacy and will be making no further comment at this time.”

The centre is off-contract at the end of next season.