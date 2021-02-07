Penrith is set to announce the signing of Paul Momirovski from the Wests Tigers in a swap deal for Daine Laurie.

Fox Sports’ George Clarke revealed Momirovski will sign a two-year deal to join the Panthers, while Laurie moves to the Tigers a year ahead of his planned departure.

Momirovski was loaned out to Melbourne last season and scored four tries in six games before a hand injury saw him miss out on the grand final.

The 24-year-old was also linked to Canterbury in recent weeks.

Laurie joins the Tigers on a three-year deal that will begin a year earlier than his expected arrival in 2022.