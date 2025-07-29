Round 21 saw a massive shift in the title race via a massive injury, an equally massive result for a contender and wins from two fringe contenders.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs destruction of Manly reminded us all of their title credentials, while the Raiders look to heading for a first Minor Premiership since 1990.\r\n\r\nAt the opposite end of the table the Titans upset the Warriors, the Knights suffered a second half blitz in Canberra and the Bunnies lost despite a brave outing.\r\n\r\nWhere did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 21?:\r\n\r\n1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)\r\n\r\nThe Raiders continue their march to Finals footy and look more and more likely to life the Minor Premiership shield with each passing week.\r\n\r\nMatthew Timoko, Jamal Fogarty and co were unstoppable in the second half as they piled on 26 unanswered points to beat the Knights 44 points to 18.\r\n\r\nA trip to Wollongong to play the injury-ravaged Dragons shouldn't pose too much of a challenge.\r\n\r\n2. Melbourne Storm (2)\r\n\r\nMelbourne's 34-30 win over the Roosters came at an almighty cost with Jahrome Hughes looking to be unavailable until the Finals.\r\n\r\nJosh King scored a double on the night. Didn't see myself typing those words. Harry Grant was absolutely massive despite the absence of Papenhuyzen, Munster and then Hughes.\r\n\r\nThursday night's trip to Parramatta should show us where the Storm, sans their Dally M medal winner, are. I'd not worry.\r\n\r\n3. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs produced their best performance of the season in belting rivals the Sea Eagles for 80 minutes on Sunday afternoon.\r\n\r\nMatt Burton, Bronson Xerri, Connor Tracey and Viliame Kikau were all massive on a day that saw them score 42 points. Not bad for a struggling attack.\r\n\r\nThey've lost Tracey for about a month but should handle the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.\r\n\r\n4. Penrith Panthers (6)\r\n\r\nPenrith's incredible run of form continued via a comfortable victory over the Tigers.\r\n\r\nNathan Cleary had three try assists, Dylan Edwards ran for 322 metres. Pretty handy night out for the Panthers stars.\r\n\r\nA Saturday afternoon clash on the Gold Coast doesn't look like a tall task for a team on an absolute heater!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n5. New Zealand Warriors (5)\r\n\r\nThe Warriors grasp on a top four finish is looking shaky. They were expected to dust the Titans but fell short, at home no less.\r\n\r\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck's try and 276 metres weren't enough to see his side home.\r\n\r\nThey host the Dolphins this Friday evening. A loss here will surely see them sit just a point in front of Penrith. A win though may prove to be enough to keep the Panthers at bay.\r\n\r\n6. Brisbane Broncos (3)\r\n\r\nThe Broncos were literally a metre away from an all time win against the Eels on Friday night. Unfortunately, Reece Walsh was offside.\r\n\r\nThe aforementioned Walsh was both good and terrible depending on which minutes of the game you tuned in for. Adam Reynolds turned back the clock with the most unlikely of intercept tries.\r\n\r\nFriday night sees them host a Bunnies side being held together with tape.\r\n\r\n7. Cronulla Sharks (8)\r\n\r\nThe Sharks totally and utterly dominated their contest with the broken Bunnies but could only score 14 points. A little worrying.\r\n\r\nWill Kennedy's almost 250 metres run and two try assists were rare highlights on an otherwise dire night in Gosford for fans of both clubs.\r\n\r\nA Sunday afternoon game against the Cowboys could literally define the seasons of both teams.\r\n\r\n8. Manly Sea Eagles (7)\r\n\r\nManly entered their Sunday clash with the Dogs on the back of a three game win streak. Expectations were high.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately what they got was a hefty reality check via their blue and white rivals.\r\n\r\nThe Roosters are in town on Saturday evening. A win here all but ends their opponents' finals hopes. Massive game for both.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221748" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 08: Haumole\u00a0Olakau'atu of the Sea Eagles warms up ahead of the round one NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys at 4 Pines Park, on March 08, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n9. The Dolphins (9)\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins enjoyed their final bye of the season this past week. Given they played the Thursday prior, it was a massive break.\r\n\r\nThey return to action in Auckland on Friday evening. This is their chance to show they are genuine finals contenders.\r\n\r\n10. North Queensland Cowboys (13)\r\n\r\nThe Cowboys kept their season alive on Friday evening in defeating the Dragons.\r\n\r\nTom Dearden was 11\/10 on the night. At times plenty of others went with him. At times, no one else did. The final result of 38 points to 32 was every bit as fun as it sounded.\r\n\r\nA trip to Cronulla this Sunday afternoon awaits. Their season is again on the line. A loss here and it's all but over.\r\n\r\n11. Sydney Roosters (10)\r\n\r\nThe Roosters were within a converted try of ending the Storm's incredible run of wins after losses. The 34-30 loss may have unfortunately ended their finals hopes.\r\n\r\nDaniel Tupou crossed for a double but also butchered an opportunity. Siua Wong is developing into something special.\r\n\r\nA very tough trip to Brookvale to play Manly on Saturday night could decide their season. A loss here and it looks to be curtain.\r\n\r\n12. Wests Tigers (11)\r\n\r\nThe Tigers were brought back to reality with a thud this weekend at the hand of the Panthers.\r\n\r\nLooking for a positive ... they lead 2-0 early. From there, there weren't many.\r\n\r\nA massive Sunday afternoon game against the Dogs is on offer this week. The crowd will be massive. There should be points. How many will the Tigers score, though?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n13. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)\r\n\r\nThe Dragons, much like the rest of their season, had some brilliant moments against the Cowboys. They also, also much like the rest of their season, had some terrible moments.\r\n\r\nThe 38 points to 32 score-line suggested entertaining. That's what we got. Jacob Liddle is so good! Tyrell Sloan crossed for another double but had some awful efforts in defence.\r\n\r\nThe Finals look gone but a loss this week, at home, to Canberra, would surely be the final straw.\r\n\r\n14. Parramatta Eels (16)\r\n\r\nThe Eels recorded an all time win over the Broncos on Friday night. This, for me, was the game of the round. So much fun.\r\n\r\nMitch Moses returned and hit the ground running. I can only imagine how different the season would have been for both Parra and NSW had Moses avoided injury.\r\n\r\nThey're at home this Thursday night. That's good. They play the Storm. That's bad.\r\n\r\n15. Gold Coast Titans (17)\r\n\r\nThe Titans are off the bottom of both the NRL ladder and the Power Rankinsg here via an enjoyable 24-16 win over the Warriors in New Zealand.\r\n\r\nJayden Campbell was the star of the show. I wish he had been injury free all season, it may have been very different for the Gold Coast side.\r\n\r\nSaturday afternoon will see them welcome a red hot Panthers side. Not the fixture they'd want to see.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221742" align="alignnone" width="696"] WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: Jayden Campbell of the Titans passes the ball during the round six NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans at WIN Stadium on April 11, 2025 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n16. Newcastle Knights (14)\r\n\r\nNewcastle had a brilliant 40 minutes in the capital. Unfortunately it was followed up by a not so brilliant 40.\r\n\r\nFletcher Hunt's try right on half time saw the Knights head into the half time break at 18 all. The result would finish 44 points to 18, summing up their season.\r\n\r\nThe Knights only have pride to play for at this stage. The bye this weekend will lift them off the foot of the ladder.\r\n\r\n17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)\r\n\r\nThe Bunnies, missing millions of dollars of NRL talent, were so brave in their defeat to the Sharks in Gosford.\r\n\r\nI really didn't want to drop them here but the fact is they haven't won since Round 11 all the way back in mid May.\r\n\r\nFriday night will see them travel to Brisbane to play a Broncos side seething of a shock loss.