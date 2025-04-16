Round 6 continued the 2025 theme of unpredictability!

Every time I believe a side has finally found its groove, boom, shock loss!

The Titans, Sea Eagles, Dragons and Roosters continue to be impossible to predict. I swear they've all been set to "random" for 2025. Sure does make it entertaining.

We've done our best to rank the sides in what we believe is a true reflection. Based on a series of random results, it'll probably flip several times after Round 7.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 6?:

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

The Dogs retain top spot here due to the fact they're yet to taste defeat in 2025. That is impossible to ignore, despite how good the Storm are.

A monster clash on Good Friday will see the Dogs and Bunnies clash in front of what is shaping up to be a record crowd. A well rested Bulldogs team start deserved favourites.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

I'll hear a gripe that the Storm should be number one here but I stand by my commitment that an undefeated team simply cannot be knocked off top spot by a team who has lost.

That said, the Storm are the most dangerous side in the comp, by some margin. They blew the Warriors off the park in the first half this past Sunday afternoon. Scary good!

The Dolphins welcome Munster, Papenhuyzen, Coates, Grant, Hughes (potentially) and co into their backyard this weekend. Talk about drawing the short straw.

3. Canberra Raiders (7)

Ok, I give in. The Raiders are awesome! They are so much fun to watch and just may be the real deal. Ok it was "only" the Eels they beat in Darwin, but they absolutely took them apart!

If you wanted to argue that Joseph Tapine was the best middle in the game right now, so be it. Hudson Young may be the form back rower of the comp too.

The Green machine travel to the Gold Coast to play the Titans in what shapes as the game of the round. Not for quality but for pure chaos, this could be anything.

4. Brisbane Broncos (3)

I rate the Broncos very highly, but this was their second shocking loss, at home! This time it was to the Roosters.

Reece Walsh's form, or lack thereof, looks to be of major concern. The Broncs don't seem to have a plan B for when their middles aren't destroying their opponents.

A trip across the Tasman will see them play the Warriors. Given the up-and-down nature of both sides, I have no idea how this will turn out.

5. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks continue to be one of the harder sides in the comp to predict. In the sunshine they run hot. As soon as the sun goes down, they turn into gumboots!

William Kennedy put in arguably the performance of the week in tearing Manly to shreds. Sam Stonestreet scored a highlight reel double. Teig Wilton stunted Haumole Olakau'atu in a big way.

The Sharks travel to Newcastle in the afternoon sunshine. This will test the theory. Considering Newcastle's recent form, the Sharks start as favourites.

6. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors, fresh off a bye, were grounded in a big way at the hands of the mighty Melbourne Storm.

Luke Metcalf's potent tackle of the season will be forgotten as the Warriors shipped 42 points to their fire-breathing hosts.

They're back at home this weekend as they welcome the Broncos to town. This should be a fun matchup and a chance for the Warriors to right the wrong of last weekend.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies dropped their second game of the season in falling 24-16 to the Cowboys.

Fans will point the finger at the Jack Wighton penalty but truthfully their side just ran out of legs late and allowed three quick tries.

The game of the week awaits as the Bunnies play the Dogs in front of what promises to be a monster crowd on Good Friday.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly had their moments in Perth but had to rely on two intercept passes to come close to their Sydney beach rivals.

Lehi Hopoate shone on a day where his bigger name teammates were kept quiet. Haumole Olakau'atu was good but was unable to get on top of Teig Wilton.

They're back home against the Dragons on a rare Thursday night at Brookvale. A good opportunity to stop their two game slide.

9. Wests Tigers (11)

Forget the off-field stuff, right now the Tigers are in very good shape on the field. Their 20-4 win over the Knights was even better than the scoreline suggests.

I thought Lachlan Galvin was excellent on the day, although it varies person to person. Both Tigers props are bashing opponents. Starford To'a was brilliant other than his scuffle.

The Tigers start are heavy favourites on Easter Monday against the Eels. If they win this game, a four and three start awaits.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons remind me of that famous press conference quote turn meme: "sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe" ... not so good. This week they were good!

Valentine Holmes tore the Titans right edge to bits. Kyle Flanagan put on a masterclass on Friday evening. That Dylan Egan looks a real talent.

The Dragons make the short trip north to Brookvale to take on a battered Manly outfit. If Holmes fires again, it's game on!

11. North Queensland Cowboys (14)

The Cowboys are sneaking under the radar massively in 2025. I had to triple check but they are now riding a three game win streak. Three games!

Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden were again magnificent but Jaxon Purdue and Jason Taumalolo deserve major props for monster efforts.

A bye this weekend has the Cowboys sitting pretty. I feel bad for having them as low as they are.

12. Gold Coast Titans (9)

The Titans only exist to annoy me. I am convinced. Every week I tip them, they turn up, hit "random" and the pieces fall where they may.

David Fifita was lights out. A genuine 10/10 performance out wide. The rest of the side should line up and say sorry to their superstar.

The Titans host the Raiders this weekend. Fans better hope this is a week where the random lands on positive or else this could be trouble.

13. The Dolphins (15)

The Dolphins now have back to back wins thanks to a Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow masterclass. The Hammer crossed for a highlight reel hatty as the Phins blasted the Panthers off the park.

Jake Averillo had his best game of the season. Isaiya Katoa matched it with Nathan Cleary.

The Phins host the in form team of the comp in the Storm this weekend. This will show exactly where the home side are right now.

14. Sydney Roosters (17)

The Roosters seemed to take it personally that I said they were "the worst team in the comp" following their loss to Souths. That was my plan all along.

A change in halfback worked a treat as the Roosters overcame massive odds to topple Brisbane. Billy Smith's comeback continues to be one of the game's best stories.

They host a very out of sorts Panthers team this weekend. You'd be braver than I am to bet against them causing another boil over.

15. Newcastle Knights (10)

I usually hate to drop a side five spots this far into the season but the Knights have scored one fluke try in two games of football.

Fletcher Sharpe has been thrown to the wolves with a lack of an experienced halves partner. He did bag the only try on the day for the home side.

Newcastle host the Sharks on Sunday afternoon. Surely they will improve on the last two weeks.

16. Penrith Panthers (13)

The Panthers an all time low here on the back on five straight losses. I can't believe I am typing those words when it comes to Penrith.

The Dolphins were way too good for a Penrith side who welcomed back the Kangaroos and NSW Origin fullback in Dylan Edwards.

The Panthers play the unpredictable Roosters this weekend. Toss a coin!

17. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels have slipped back to the bottom here, and on the NRL table as a result of a horror loss in Darwin to the Raiders.

Over their six games the Eels have conceded 202 points, 32 more than the next worst side. They're -123 differential is 70 points worse than the Roosters.

They play a distracted Tigers team on Easter Monday. They need a win in the worst way.