Expectations were high for Round 25. Safe to say that it did not disappoint!

I simply cannot stress enough how much I enjoyed the Friday night double. What a feast of Finals rugby league, before the Finals even begun.

Despite one of the tries of the decade, the Tigers exit the Finals race. This leaves us with three teams battling for the eighth and final spot.

All up and down the table were results with great consequences.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings, following Round 25?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders sent shockwaves through the competition on Friday evening as Kaeo Weekes capped off the most incredible NRL game finish I've ever seen.

The Golden Point win over the Panthers locks in a top two finish and really confirms their title credentials. Ethan Strange should absolutely be on that Ashes tour.

Saturday afternoon presents a chance to all but lock up the Minor Premiership as they host the Tigers. I expect the Storm to rest players in the final round.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

The Storm emerged victorious on Friday night, beating the Bulldogs 20 points to 14. Ryan Papenhuyzen looked good on his return.

They did lose Harry Grant for 10 minutes (and the next two weeks), but given the number of players I expect them to rest, this isn't an issue.

Their points differential means they're locked into a top-two spot again this year. I'm not sure how seriously they'll attack these next two weeks.

3. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos were red hot on Sunday afternoon in destroying the hapless Knights. The 46-12 win was harder than it sounded but they were, by far, the better team.

Reece Walsh had another lights out game while Josiah Karapani, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki and Deine Mariner all feasted. Payne Haas was unstoppable in that second half.

The Broncos should dust the Cowboys on Saturday night and, depending on the Warriors' result, could jump into fourth. They feel like a top four team.

4. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors' last two weeks have seen them return to the top four. This past weekend saw them return to relevancy.

They put the poor Titans to the sword scoring five tries to three in front of what felt like a home crowd on the Gold Coast. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be the form winger of the comp right now.

The Warriors will start big favourites, at home, against the Eels on Friday night. A top four spot is very much there for the taking despite recent wobbles.

5. Penrith Panthers (3)

Don't get me wrong, I am not worried about the Panthers, at all ... but they have just lost two Golden Point games to title contenders.

Nathan Cleary slots that field goal nine times out of ten. The fact that his players didn't react and stop that match-winning try is much more of a worry.

Ivan Cleary has played his hand in naming a severely undermanned side against the Dogs. They've pulled up stumps and will have to go the hard way.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks sat back and enjoyed the greatest round of rugby league of the season. It could not have gone better for them, really.

Blayke Brailey has been named captain and they welcome back KL Iro for the Knights clash this weekend. An outside chance at a top four finish is on the line.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (5)

The Dogs were good, at times very good, but fell short in Melbourne. That shouldn't worry many fans as a top-three finish now seems certain.

Connor Tracey looked good in his second week back from injury. The fact they scored three tries all in Melbourne should calm any nerves heading in.

They'll wipe the Panthers' NSW Cup side off the park this week, lock in third and rest players against the Sharks. This may set up a rematch in Melbourne.

8. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters finals hopes suffered a major set back on Saturday night. They were beaten by the Eels and lost Sam Walker for the Melbourne trip.

The tri-colours looked a shell of their recent selves minus their halfback. That goes without saying for most sides, but this was massive.

They travel to Melbourne on Friday night. A loss could see them drop out of the eight.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (13)

Manly re-ignited their Finals hopes on the back of a massive 58-30 win in DCE's 350th game.

Tom Trbojevic crossed for two tries and had three assists in a vintage effort. Lehi Hopoate was equally as dangerous in scoring a double and making four line breaks.

Their Saturday night away game against the Dragons is must win. Their points differential is so bad they need to clear the Roosters and Dolphins.

10. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins Finals hopes are now hanging by the barest of threads following their 58-30 hammering at the hands of the Sea Eagles.

To score 30 points and still get beaten by 28 is unforgivable in this day. Jeremy Marshall-King was probably their best with a try and two assists.

They must beat the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Their 90+ points differential could see them jump into the eight if the Roosters lose to the Storm.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (12)

The Cowboys won't play Finals footy in 2025 but their win over the Tigers will leave fans happy, for the time being.

Three tries in five minutes saw them overturn a big deficit and silence a massive crowd at Leichhardt Oval. Scott Drinkwater was, again, brilliant in attack.

They host the Broncos this Saturday night with a chance to end their rivals Top Four hopes in the Cowboys final game of the season.

12. Wests Tigers (10)

The Tigers were equal parts amazing, equal parts comically bad on Sunday afternoon.

A massive Leichhardt Oval crowd looked as though it would see the Tigers home, keeping their Finals hopes alive. They would collapse in a heap and leave having seen an all time great try, but in a loss.

The Tigers can spoil the party in the capital on Saturday afternoon by defeating the Raiders.

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs (14)

The Bunnies deserves to rise more than a spot here on the back of their best effort of the season, but they're just not as good as the sides above them here.

The 40-0 win over the Dragons was full of highlights. Jye Gray is a human highlight reel!

A bye this weekend will have them as rested as possible before they can end old rivals the Roosters season in the final round.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons season ended a while back but this was rock bottom.

A 40-loss to a Bunnies team who are limping to Mad Monday simply wasn't good enough.

They host the Sea Eagles on Saturday evening and need a win for their fans.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels absolutely tormented the Roosters on Saturday night. It would have been fun for fans, but frustrating that they can't produce that far more often.

Josh Addo-Carr turned back the clock with a highlight-filled performance. That length of the field intercept try was a thing of beauty for us neutrals.

They travel to New Zealand with a chance to spoil the Warriors top four hopes.

16. Newcastle Knights (16)

Newcastle are busted. Newcastle are broken.

They were played off the park by a far superior Broncos team on Sunday afternoon.

They travel to Cronulla this Sunday to play the Sharks. They will hope for a better effort for their travelling fans.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans would have been confident heading into their home game against an out of sorts Warriors outfit.

Unfortunately, they were outgunned on the park and outnumbered off the park in a heavy loss.

A win on Sunday over the Dolphins could see them avoid the wooden spoon.