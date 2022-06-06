Penrith have confirmed new senior deals for emerging duo Sunia Turuva and Lindsay Smith for the coming years.

Turuva will join Ivan Cleary's top 30 squad for the next two seasons after plying his trade as a development player, while Smith has signed on until the end of 2024.

An exciting outside back, Turuva had gained interest from rival clubs before signing an upgraded deal with the Panthers.

The 19-year-old expressed his delight in inking his maiden senior deal at the foot of the mountains after developing with the club's Harold Matthews and SG Ball sides.

“Panthers obviously means a lot to me. I came through the juniors at the club and I’ve played all my footy here,” Turuva said in a club statement.

“I’m proud to pull on a Panthers jersey and I’m excited to be staying here for another two seasons.”

Smith has been in the Panther's system since the age of 14 and has overcome multiple injury setbacks to continue his pathway into the NRL.

The 22-year-old prop made his debut for Penrith last season, and doubled his career games tally this year in a three-minute feature against Newcastle in Round 3.

“Being a Penrith junior, I’ve always aspired to play for the club, so it’s obviously exciting to re-sign for another two years,” Smith said.

“Everyone at the club is working towards the same goal and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

The pair of signings follow last week's announcement of Taylan May's new deal, keeping the in-form flyer at Penrith until the end of the 2024 season.

The Panthers have also been able to secure the services of Nathan Cleary (2027), Dylan Edwards (2024) and Mitch Kenny (2024) in 2022.