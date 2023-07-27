The Penrith Panthers have officially confirmed the re-signing of NSW Blues and Australian international forward Liam Martin.

Whilst he is already contracted for next season, the contract extension will see Martin remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

“I'm really excited to stay at the club that gave me my first opportunity,” Martin said in a statement put forward by the club.

“I think the culture we're building at the club is something special and something I want to be a part of.”

Extremely happy with Martin re-committing to the club, coach Ivan Cleary has some special words to describe Martin and the re-signing of the NSW Blues and Australian international representative.

“Marto is a quality player. He's come through this system and he loves the Panthers – you can see that by the way he plays,” Cleary said.

“He's getting better each and every year. I think his work in the representative arenas have been really strong. He's a really important player for us and it's great to see him re-sign with the club.”