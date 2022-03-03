The Penrith Panthers have officially added journeyman hooker Soni Luke to their squad for the 2022 season.

Signing a two-year deal, the 26-year-old hooker and half, who is yet to break through to NRL level, will remain with the top 30 squad at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Luke spent the pre-season with the Panthers on a train and trial deal, impressing the coaching staff enough to be handed a deal for the upcoming season.

The signing - late in the off-season - comes after Luke played seven games in the New South Wales Cup in 2021, with all but one of those off the interchange bench.

The Panthers reserve grade time won every time he was included in the team, having spent the first portion of the year injured. His single start came against the Newtown Jets, scoring a try in the Round 9 encounter from halfback.

He missed the 2020 season, however, played 29 games across the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Cup competition for both Penrith and the Western Suburbs Magpies - who are the feeder club for the Wests Tigers.

Luke said in a statement that he was stoked to be presented the opportunity.

"To be part of an NRL squad like this has been a goal of mine for a long time so I’m stoked to finally have this opportunity," Luke said in a club statement.

"I felt like this pre-season was my last chance to make it happen so I put my head down and I’m so grateful Ivan (Cleary) has given me a shot.

"Growing up in Mt Druitt and coming through the grades, this club has always been home and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

Another local junior for the club, Luke will provide back up to Apisai Koroisau and Mitch Kenny at hooker, as well as Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai in the halves.

With Matt Burton and Tyrone May exiting the club, it's thought Kurt Falls is the next man in line in the halves, with Luke to increase the depth at the club, while he could also be the first back up option at hooker next year once Koroisau leaves the club, having signed a deal which will take him to the Wests Tigers.

Panthers general manager Matt Cameron revealed the entire squad were thrilled for Luke when it was announced he would join the team.

"The club is really happy that we’ve been able to secure the services of Soni for the next two seasons," Cameron said.

"Soni was an integral part of our success as he came through the Panthers system, particularly noting his man-of-the-match performance in the 2015 NYC Grand Final.

"He’s since shown considerable resilience in not only overcoming injury setbacks but also having limited opportunities to impress in lower grades due to the impact of COVID-19.

"I was in the room earlier this week when coach Ivan Cleary announced to the group that Soni was joining the top squad on a permanent basis.

"Their jubilant reaction typifies the deep connection that exists in our playing group and again highlights the strength and value of our junior development programs."