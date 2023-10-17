The NRL have confirmed match officials for Week 2 of the Pacific Championships, with five games to be played.

After missing the opening week of the tournament but refereeing the NRL grand final prior to that, Adam Gee makes his return this weekend in the bunker for the Kiwi Ferns against Tonga and the Kiwis against Samoa games.

Ashley Klein, who was in the bunker for the Kangaroos games last weekend, is also back on-field with the Fiji and Cook Islands clash on Sunday afternoon in Port Moresby.

RELATED: Pacific Championships Week 2 team lists

Here are all the match official appointments for this weekend.

New Zealand A vs Tonga A

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Viggo Rasmussen and Joseph Green

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Joseph Green

Standby touch judge: Jack Feavers

Kiwi Ferns vs Tonga

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Peter Gough and Paki Parkinson

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Davuid Munro

Kiwis vs Toa Samoa

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

Papua New Guinea Orchards vs Cook Islands Moana

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

Fiji Bati vs Cook Islands Aitu

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Todd Smith

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe