The NRL have confirmed match officials for Week 2 of the Pacific Championships, with five games to be played.
After missing the opening week of the tournament but refereeing the NRL grand final prior to that, Adam Gee makes his return this weekend in the bunker for the Kiwi Ferns against Tonga and the Kiwis against Samoa games.
Ashley Klein, who was in the bunker for the Kangaroos games last weekend, is also back on-field with the Fiji and Cook Islands clash on Sunday afternoon in Port Moresby.
Here are all the match official appointments for this weekend.
New Zealand A vs Tonga A
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Viggo Rasmussen and Joseph Green
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Joseph Green
Standby touch judge: Jack Feavers
Kiwi Ferns vs Tonga
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Peter Gough and Paki Parkinson
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Davuid Munro
Kiwis vs Toa Samoa
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough
Papua New Guinea Orchards vs Cook Islands Moana
Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith
Fiji Bati vs Cook Islands Aitu
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Todd Smith
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe