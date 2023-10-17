New Zealand v Fiji - Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final
HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Jahrome Hughes of New Zealand runs with the ball during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between New Zealand and Fiji at MKM Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Team lists for Week 2 of the Paficic Championships for both men and women have been announced.

In the men's Cup, New Zealand will take on Samoa, while Fiji play the Cook Islands in the Bowl tournament from Port Moresby.

Each game will be preceded by a women's game, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on Tonga, and Papua New Guinea clashing with the Cook Islands.

Use the drop-down below to navigate between each game's team lists.

Back
Next

New Zealand Kiwis vs Toa Samoa

When: Saturday, October 21, 4pm (AEDT), 6pm (local)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand Kiwis

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Joseph Manu
5. Jamayne Isaako
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Fa'amanu Brown
10. Moses Leota
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Briton Nikora
13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange
14. Kieran Foran
15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
16. Griffin Neame
17. Leo Thompson

Reserves
18. Naufahu Whyte
19. Wiremu Greig
20. Danny Levi
21. Keano Kini

Toa Samoa

1. Sua Fa'alogo
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Izack Tago
4. Marion Seve
5. Brian To'o
6. Stephen Crichton
7. Daejarn Asi
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
10. Junior Paulo
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Connelly Lemuelu
13. Keenan Palasia

Interchange
14. Spencer Leniu
15. Terrell May
16. Heilum Luki
17. Justin Matamua

Reserves
18. Royce Hunt
19. Ronald Volkman
20. Greg Marzhew
21. Tommy Talau

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Back
Next