Team lists for Week 2 of the Paficic Championships for both men and women have been announced.

In the men's Cup, New Zealand will take on Samoa, while Fiji play the Cook Islands in the Bowl tournament from Port Moresby.

Each game will be preceded by a women's game, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on Tonga, and Papua New Guinea clashing with the Cook Islands.

