Team lists for Week 2 of the Paficic Championships for both men and women have been announced.
In the men's Cup, New Zealand will take on Samoa, while Fiji play the Cook Islands in the Bowl tournament from Port Moresby.
Each game will be preceded by a women's game, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on Tonga, and Papua New Guinea clashing with the Cook Islands.
New Zealand Kiwis vs Toa Samoa
When: Saturday, October 21, 4pm (AEDT), 6pm (local)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand Kiwis
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Joseph Manu
5. Jamayne Isaako
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Fa'amanu Brown
10. Moses Leota
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Briton Nikora
13. Joseph Tapine
Interchange
14. Kieran Foran
15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
16. Griffin Neame
17. Leo Thompson
Reserves
18. Naufahu Whyte
19. Wiremu Greig
20. Danny Levi
21. Keano Kini
Toa Samoa
1. Sua Fa'alogo
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Izack Tago
4. Marion Seve
5. Brian To'o
6. Stephen Crichton
7. Daejarn Asi
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
10. Junior Paulo
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Connelly Lemuelu
13. Keenan Palasia
Interchange
14. Spencer Leniu
15. Terrell May
16. Heilum Luki
17. Justin Matamua
Reserves
18. Royce Hunt
19. Ronald Volkman
20. Greg Marzhew
21. Tommy Talau
Referee: Gerard Sutton