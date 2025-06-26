A couple of playmakers for the St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly emerged on the radar of several other teams in the NRL competition after impressing in reserve-grade over the last few weeks.

The Dragons may be sitting in 11th place on the NRL ladder, but it is another story in the NSW Cup competition, with the team currently in second place only behind the leaders, New Zealand Warriors.

While coach Shane Flanagan has decided to stick with the halves pairing of Lyhkan King-Togia and Kyle Flanagan for their match this week against the Parramatta Eels, two other playmakers have emerged on the radar of rival teams.

These two players are Lachlan Ilias and Jonah Glover who have been instrumental in reserve-grade for a number of weeks and are set to be called-up to the first-grade side sooner rather than later.

“I'm intrigued by a couple of blokes at the Dragons," News Corp's Brent Read said on Triple M's NRL Talk.

"You have Jonah Glover and Lachlan Ilias the halves in NSW Cup have been braining it but they can't get a look in in the NRL team.

“It wouldn't surprise me in the next few days if we see some whispers around those two NSW Cup halves at the Dragons.

"I think there are some clubs looking at those two, perhaps there might be some frustration.

“There's a sense of frustrating that they're not getting a shot. Ilias is the most likely one to move.”

While Ilias is likely to remain at the Dragons at least as a back-up option, Glover has been linked with a move out of the club as early as April, as he continues to be a standout performer in the NSW Cup competition.

It is understood that the Wests Tigers are just one team that has shown an interest in him in recent times.

Currently on a development contract with the Dragons for 2025, Glover arrived at the Dragons at the beginning of last year and has been a stalwart of the reserve-grade side.

In his 14 NSW Cup matches this season, Glover has scored 128 points, forced three drop-outs, provided 15 try assists and 16 line-break assists and averaged 88 running metres per game.