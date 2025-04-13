St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Jonah Glover has reportedly caught the interest of rival teams as he continues to be a standout performer in the NSW Cup competition.

Currently on a development contract with the Dragons for 2025, Glover arrived at the Dragons at the beginning of last year and has been a stalwart of the reserve-grade side.

A back-up to Lachlan Ilias and Kyle Flanagan, he was named the Hastings Deering Colts Player of the Year in 2022 with the Brisbane Tigers and was previously involved in the Canterbury Bulldogs pathways system which saw him win a Jersey Flegg Cup title.

Aiming to look for his NRL debut, Glover has attracted the interest of rival teams as he continues to make an impression in the reserve-grade competition, per The Daily Telegraph.

In his four NSW Cup matches this season, Glover has scored 30 points, forced one drop-out, provided seven try assists and three line-break assists and averaged 92 running metres per game.

