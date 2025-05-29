Sorry Penrith fans, it's over. Not just in 2025, but probably in 2026, and 2027 too.

I know everyone at the foot of the mountains and those of a Panther persuasion will now want to poke my eyes out with the metaphorical pen I write with, but I am going to provide a body of evidence that I'd love you to comment on and debate with me about.

Firstly, let's look at this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A victory over the Sharks in Las Vegas during the season opener made us all feel it was business as usual at the foot of the mountains.

A high scoring shootout loss to the Roosters a week later didn't alarm us too much either.

We knew the Roosters had, just like Penrith, lost plenty of front-line players, but they were still the Roosters, after all. The same theory was applied to a close loss away to Melbourne Storm a week later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, four straight losses to opponents that the Panthers have often devoured since 2020 got the alarm bells ringing.

Teams probably need to be at a 50 per cent win rate at a minimum by the end of round eight if they want to taste glory in September and October, you see.

At the end of April, the Sea Eagles convincingly beat them and the media calls started that they were in some serious trouble if they wanted to make the finals.

A comfortable win against the Broncos a week later, with star half Nathan Cleary looking the goods, then changed the narrative. The Panthers were back, baby.

A week later in Townsville would put paid to that theory; a high scoring draw against a Cowboys side at a time when the feted Panthers machine was predicted to fire was a huge blow to their credentials.