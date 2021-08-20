The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Jesse Arthars will remain with the club until at least the end of 2023.

The outside back has been missed the first seven rounds of the season, before being called into the centres for Kevin Walters' struggling outfit.

He played just eight games as a starting option, before being demoted to the bench. He returned to the starting team in Round 21 against the Newcastle Knights, but was once again dropped for last week's narrow loss to the Sydney Roosters, and hasn't been retained for this weekend's clash with the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

JESSE ARTHARS

Fullback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 1.4

Tackle Breaks

Despite the nature of Arthars being in and out of the Broncos' first 17, the club have extended his contract for a further two years among a slew of re-signings, to go with the arrival of Brenko Lee for 2022 from the Melbourne Storm.

Only last week the club announced Tesi Niu has re-signed, while Kotoni Staggs, David Mead and Selwyn Cobbo have also all re-signed in the outside backs, making it tough to see how Arthars will be part of the Broncos' first choice side going forward.

He did join the Broncos with enormous potential from his original home on the Gold Coast, however, is yet to fully realise that potential.

Broncos director of football and performance Ben Ikin said Arthars is developing strongly.

“Jesse has played plenty of NRL footy in 2021 and is continuing to develop nicely as a footballer," Ikin said.

“We think he has plenty of upside in terms of his ability and he is a good team player as well, which is really important to us at the Broncos.”