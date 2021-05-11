The Maroons won the supposed “unwinnable” series in 2020 despite a spate of injuries, late switches and a perceived gulf in talent.

As with previous series wins, their success largely came from winning the battle out wide.

This came to fruition despite a makeshift centre pairing for the first two games of the series due to a late injury to their preferred centre option.

Who will run out in the centres this year for the Maroons? We discuss their endless options.

The Incumbents

It’s almost been forgotten that just half an hour prior to Game I kick off, Brenko Lee was ruled out. Kurt Capewell was thrown into the centre spot to partner Dane Gagai and to mark up against one of the game’s stars in Clint Gutherson.

Dane Gagai: One of the genuine stars for the Maroons for many years now. Gagai will be among the first players picked after staring at centre in 2020 and continuing his brilliant form for the Bunnies.

He is equally at home on the wing, where he’s been man of the match for the QLD’ers previously, but his overall game and now experience means he’s a lock to occupy one of the centre positions. Only injury or suspension will deny Gagai his spot for as long as he wants it. The only decision the Maroons selectors face is who to pair with the Origin great.

Brenko Lee: Originally named for Game I, an injury suffered in the warm up saw his Origin debut pushed back to the decider. He was very good across a 68-minute debut, following on from his breakout and incredible 2020 season.

Craig Bellamy turned him from a fringe first-grader into a genuine star. Unfortunately injury has meant he’s been unable to run out for the Storm this year, meaning his Origin chances are very low. He has the talent but not the fitness.

Kurt Capewell: The unlikely star from Game I, Capewell had an absolute blinder out wide. He tore Clint Gutherson to shreds and set up one of the best tries across the entire series. He held his own in game two but the Blues knew what to expect and planned accordingly.

He was far from the only QLD’er caught by the Blues barrage. Back played 80 minutes in the back row in Origin Three. Overall he was brilliant in a match-winning Game I performance. He’ll be in the side come Game I, however I doubt it will be at centre unless there’s misfortune in the warm up.

The Candidates

It’s very likely that the QLD’ers will be looking to name a new centre. Below are a few of the possibilities. There seem to be a heap of options with no standout.

Phillip Sami: Sami made his debut last year for the Maroons in 2020 and played well. Unfortunately he doesn’t seem to have 100% nailed down a spot in the Titans current lineup, which hugely hurts his Origin selection hopes.

He has the talent, and size, to play Origin in the centres but is more likely to be selected on the wing if he receives another call up.

Corey Allan: Allan debuted in amazing fashion in Game I of last year’s series. He was the third fullback picked across three games, with his performance all but guaranteeing future Origin selection.

Unfortunately his run as fullback at the Dogs did not last, seeing him shifted to the centres. I’d say this actually helps his Origin hopes given that Ponga and Brimson have first dibs on the fullback spot. He’s looked at home in a struggling Dogs outfit and would slot straight into centres here.

Tom Opacic: During the pre-season I couldn’t even tell you whether or not Opacic was even eligible for QLD let alone in the running. Fast forward eight rounds and his form has put him in the discussion.

He’s an outside option right now but a big month of footy puts him right there. He has looked brilliantly out wide for the Eels all season and has made the centre position his own following his switch from the Cowboys.

Justin O’Neill: If the Maroons want to go with an experienced option then the Cowboys outside back’s name will surely be in talks. Honestly I don’t see him as the same player who represented QLD four times back in 2016/17.

I believe the Maroons will go for a younger option but if Paul Green decides he needs an experienced head, then O’Neill has 191 NRL games, four Origins and 2 Kangaroo jumpers to his name.

Will Chambers: The other experienced option available is the recently returned Will Chambers. Truthfully we haven’t seen enough to judge whether or not he’ll be in discussion yet but a few big games for the Sharks could see him come back into contention.

Tesi Niu: Earlier in the season I was expecting Niu to be in the serious running for an Origin debut but his demotion from the first grade side has all but ended such hopes. He has potential Origins in his future but would need to come back in next week and find top form very quickly.

AJ Brimson: With Ponga likely to be selected at fullback, you have to find a spot in the squad for the Titans star. Whether or not that is at centre is up for debate. I have no doubt he wouldn’t let anyone down however I see his value as a super sub from the bench. Mind you, he’s so talented he probably would tear it up.

Let us know below who you believe will partner Gagai in the centres for Game 1.