The next few weeks are some of the biggest, and unfortunately also the least enticing, for fans of rugby league.

Origin provided three of the biggest nights on our calendar, however the weeks before and after Origin clashes are often lifeless to say the least.

That's not to say we won't see some good footy. Important footy too. More on that later.

Round 12, like every single round, poses a number of questions. We try to answer some below:

1. How do those overlooked for Origin respond?

Some big name players were overlooked for Origin One. Some of those players are running out this weekend.

James Tedesco, Nicho Hynes and Cam McInnes highlight a list of former Origin players who will run out for Saturday's night's Roosters/Sharks clash.

I'd argue only Tedesco was really in the running but McInnes would have been in bench calculations, especially with all the late injuries.

Corey Horsburgh should be filthy to have missed out on a Queensland bench spot. Xavier Savage was overlooked for a 10 game rookie.

It will be interesting to see how these players, and others, respond to not being elevated to rep footy for next Wednesday night.

Tedesco will want to lead his under manned side to a monster upset over the Sharks. Horsburgh will want to dominate the Warriors pack and earn himself a spot come Origin Two.

Or the opposite may happen. I doubt it, but we have seen players respond negatively to Origin snubs in the past and not turn up in the weeks following.

Lock Tedesco in for a monster game. Savage will want to press his Origin chances too. Horsburgh will go huge. Can't wait.

2. Is Origin-effected NRL worth the time?

Let me preface this by saying that any rugby league is good rugby league.

That said, the amount of outs this weekend, combined with the fact that half the competition aren't suiting up this weekend ... it can be a slog.

The Dogs and Dolphins will run out tonight sans names such as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Stephen Crichton.

The Roosters and Panthers are missing a third of their match-day squads. Newcastle are missing their marquee man.

This is a great chance for sides such as the Sharks and Tigers, i.e. those untouched by Origin, to press their claims.

I don't buy into the "unfair" calls from fans of some clubs. If you sign a host of rep players, you have to expect them to play rep footy. This isn't new.

Again though, anyone who says this week's games are as exciting as games played a month ago, are lying! They just simply are not.

Plus I hate sitting there knowing games should be on come 3pm on Saturday. Do you expect me to talk to family? Friends? A girl?

So yes it's worth it, albeit at a much lower level of overall product.

3. How do the Sharks handle becoming the hunted?

The Sharks came out and stunned the highly fancied Melbourne Storm this past weekend.

They did so as massive underdogs are hearing all week about how they'd be boat raced in front of their own fans.

This week is very, very different for the boys from the Shire.

They head to Gosford as massive favourites against a side missing a host of Origin forwards, and a centre.

The mindset has to be the same, but I can't see how it isn't a distraction. Everyone expects the Sharks to win and win well.

Extra motivation is there in being told "you can't win this weekend" compared to "you should win easily this weekend".

I'm a Sharks fan and if we get beaten, it'll be a disaster. The players can't think like that but they're not robots.

4. How do Newcastle manage to lose to Penrith sans their Origin stars?

This pains me but I do need to take a jab here. Who am I kidding? I love this!

The Panthers are running out this Saturday evening without Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o and Liam Martin.

They're still super, short-priced favourites to defeat the hapless, and I dare suggest, hopeless Knights.

Newcastle are of course missing their main man in Kalyn Ponga but in no world is his absence equal to that of what the Panthers are without.

How can Newcastle possibly lose this match?

That Penrith side is almost unrecognisable!

Despite the outs, I'm still expecting to see us coming together to find out. I just can't see how the Knights score enough points to defeat even the Panthers NSW Cup side right now.

5. Can teams get it together during the bye?

The next week and a bit could be season defining for a number of sides who aren't even running out this week.

Ok they do bank the token two competition points but the week "off" needs to be used to changed their season.

The Wests Tigers have fallen off a cliff following their win over the Sharks. If Benji Marshall can't get his charges back on track, they face yet another season without Finals footy.

Michael McGuire needs to ask his squad whether they want to get serious or not!? I have genuine worries about this side despite the ridiculous amount of talent on the books.

The Cowboys will spend the week licking their wounds after being taken to task in their own backyard.

The Titans have a few months to save the career of Des Hasler, and a fair few of their own careers too I must say.

The Storm have lost their aura, to a point, after a series of wins and losses. Very un-Storm like!

Will we see these sides come out firing when they return to NRL action in Round 13? Or will we see stupid social media posts and listless performances despite the long preparations?

The answer to this question could, and probably will, define seasons.