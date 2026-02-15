The NRL has announced that for the first time, Auckland will host a State of Origin fixture in 2027.

As part of the NRL's major global expansion plan, the news was announced this morning that the game will be held at Eden Park, with a capacity of 50,000.

It has allowed the New Zealand faithful to witness the games' most elite talents and the gripping rivalry between the two neighbouring Australian states.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed the news via an NRL Press Release, saying it is a massive milestone for the code, and an exciting time for both Australia and New Zealand's fan bases.

“Rugby League is the number one sport in Australia and the Pacific, and the growth we have seen in New Zealand over recent years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” V'landys said.

“State of Origin isn't just a football match - it's a cultural phenomenon. It's the greatest rivalry in Australian sport, and in 2027, it will be showcased on one of the most famous sporting stages in the world.

“The eyes of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and beyond will be on Eden Park, and it will be a milestone moment for the game.”

The Auckland-based rugby league fans have been rewarded for their outstanding commitment to the New Zealand Warriors during the past few years.

It has seen many Warriors home games sold out, and the whole country getting on board behind the 'Wahs'.

It is expected that plenty of Aussies will also travel across the Tasman to watch their favourite players go to battle, an exciting time which will benefit the New Zealand economy.