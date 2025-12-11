With Christmas approaching, it is the happiest time of the year!

A time to look back upon the good times that we all enjoyed in 2025.

Each team across the competition, including the new boys, the Perth Bears, enjoyed some degree of success in 2025. Albeit to varying degrees.

Today we look back wt what you, as a fan of your club, can hang your hat on from the 2025 season.

This isn't designed to be a full-season review for each club, but more so a snapshot of why it was either a good season or a season that isn't as bad as you remember it.

With that said, below is one thing that every single club can look back fondly upon from 2025: