One of three Brisbane Broncos dummy-halfs who are uncontracted beyond the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season, young gun Blake Mozer has reportedly begun contract talks with rival teams.

Making his debut in Round 27 in 2023, Mozer has been regarded as a future star of the Broncos and has already been compared to future NRL Immortal and multi-time premiership winner Cameron Smith as he enters this season as the club's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Showing fans glimpses of his potential and skill during his nine first-grade matches, the two-time U19s QLD Maroons representative is currently embroiled in a five-way battle for the No.9 jersey against Ben Hunt, Billy Walters, Tyson Smoothy and Cory Paix.

However, he could potentially be ruled out for the entire 2025 NRL season after suffering a shoulder injury during a training mishap.

On the eve of the 2025 NRL season, Code Sports reports that Mozer has begun talks with rival clubs as he remains off-contract at the end of the season and has even been linked with a potential move to the Gold Coast Titans.

Despite these reports, it is understood that the two-time U19s QLD Maroons representative's preference is to remain at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos and coincides with the pending exit of Tyson Smoothy at season's end.

“One hundred per cent,” he said in August about wanting to remain at Red Hill.

“I love this place. I love the players and all the coaching staff."

“It has been the best seven years and hopefully it can go for longer. I'll do whatever it takes" Mozer added at the time.

"Whether we start winning games, it doesn't matter. As long as I am playing, I am happy.

“Eventually you want to push for (starting) spots. When that time comes, I will, but for now I am happy.”

Other players off-contract at the Broncos at the end of the 2025 season include Fletcher Baker, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Cory Paix, Adam Reynolds and Martin Taupau.

Former NSW Blues centre Kotoni Staggs also runs off-contract but has reportedly signed a multi-year contract extension with the club keeping him there until at least the end of either the 2028 or 2029 NRL season.

A report from News Corp suggests the deal is not formally signed yet but that he has told the club he has no desire to leave, and will likely be formalised before Round 1 when Brisbane starts their season against the Sydney Roosters.