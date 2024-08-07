Compared to future Immortal Cameron Smith, young Brisbane Broncos hooker Blaze Mozer has provided an indication of his future contract plans.

Recognised as the future of the Broncos alongside halfback Coby Black and front-rower Benjamin Te Kura, the two-time U19s QLD Maroons representative will run off-contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Earmarked as the club's long-term hooker, Mozer still sits behind Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy for the number nine jersey but has found more game time this season due to multiple injuries.

Whilst the Broncos have struggled to reclaim their form from last season, the youngster has been one of the shining lights at the club and is set to catch a plethora of suitors come the end of the year.

Earlier in the year, Mozer's roommate and Gold Coast Titans forward Keenan Palasia admitted that he has been trying to convince him to play under Des Hasler.

Although he can negotiate with rival teams from November 1, Mozer has stated that he has no intention of leaving the Broncos anytime soon.

“One hundred per cent,” he said about wanting to remain at Red Hill, per The Courier Mail.

“I love this place. I love the players and all the coaching staff.

“It has been the best seven years and hopefully it can go for longer. I'll do whatever it takes. Whether we start winning games, it doesn't matter. As long as I am playing, I am happy.

“Eventually you want to push for (starting) spots. When that time comes, I will, but for now I am happy.”

As the Broncos lament their loss to the Gold Coast Titans and are all but certain to miss the finals, big things will be expected from Mozer next season as he takes a more prominent role in the team.

Compared to Cameron Smith coming through the ranks, Mozer laughed in regards to the comparisons to Smith.

“It is hard getting compared to the greatest player of all time in my opinion,” Mozer added.

“I made a comment when I was 15 (about wanting to be like Smith) and it stuck with me since. I just go with the flow. I am my own player at the end of the day. He is Cameron Smith. I am Blake Mozer.

“I will keep looking up to him and looking at his clips. Hopefully I get to properly meet him one day. I have met him once but I was only young.

“I just play my own footy and whatever it represents, it does. I just go out there every week and try my best.

"That is all I can do. I had a massive growth spurt. I was more average size when I was younger and then I got taller.

“You don't have to be a short hooker. Cameron Smith (185cm) was a bit taller, around that six-foot height. Besides lower back pain bending over, it is fine.”