The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly facing some competition from a rival Queensland club to retain young hooker Blake Mozer.

Highly touted as the club's future hooker, Mozer's contract comes to an end at the end of the 2025 season and is free to negotiate with rival clubs, including the Cowboys, Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans, from November 1 this year.

Likely to become one of the most in-demand players when he hits the open market, Mozer could find himself moving to the Gold Coast Titans despite the Broncos aiming to retain his services.

This is because his roommate is ex-Broncos forward and new Gold Coast Titans recruit Keenan Palasia.

“I'm living with Blake Mozer. I've got him tucked under my wing,” Palasia said, per The Courier Mail.

“At the moment we've got a fair few good hookers (at the Titans) and he's still a young fella.

“In the future we'll see how he develops and I'll get into his ear.”

An Under-19s Queensland representative in 2023, Mozer has been in the club's system since the age of 13. A lifelong fan of the Broncos, Mozer knows he has to wait for his opportunities at the club.

In the meantime, the dummy-half has been playing with the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup and Mal Meninga Cup.