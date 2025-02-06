Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs has reportedly turned down a bid from a Sydney-based club to remain put.



The centre is off-contract at the end of 2025 and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.

Brisbane, who are facing salary cap headaches, have prioritised the signing of Staggs though in a move that could ultimately mean Selwyn Cobbo departs the club at the end of the year, with the belief they don't have the cash to retain both.

While it's unclear which Sydney club had made a play for the New South Wales fringe Origin centre, Staggs has reportedly signed a multi-year extension with the Broncos per a News Corp report.

The deal will likely run until at least the end of 2028, but potentially through to 2029, and see a salary increase from the reported $700,000 per year he is currently on.

The report suggests the deal is not formally signed yet, but that Staggs has told the club he has no desire to leave, and it will likely be formalised before Round 1 when Brisbane starts their season against the Sydney Roosters.

It's a major boost for the Broncos, who have also re-signed Reece Walsh to a long-term, multi-million dollar deal in recent times, and also have the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan locked down long-term.

Staggs' signing will put more pressure on the Broncos' already stretched salary cap though, and if it doesn't see the departure of Cobbo, other players could be in the firing line.

Blake Mozer is off-contract at the end of 2025, and the young gun dummy half will be in for a substantial pay rise, attracting interest from rival clubs.

Future star halfback Coby Black is off-contract at the end of 2026 and will likely make his NRL debut before then seeing his value increase, while Cobbo and Mozer are joined off-contract at the end of 2025 by the likes of Kobe Hetherington and Corey Jensen who are both strong role players who could be forced to depart.