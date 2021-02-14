Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien is close to signing a new contract with the Knights and end speculation of a return to the Storm.

The second-year coach has no plans to leave the Knights, according to David Riccio from The Daily Telegraph, despite reports linking him to Melbourne as Craig Bellamy’s successor.

O’Brien spent 12 years as Bellamy’s assistant, before moving to the Roosters to work under Trent Robinson for a year and then take the head coach role at the Knights.

O’Brien guided the Knights to an elimination final defeat to South Sydney in his first season.

The Knights finished the season seventh with 11 wins, a draw and eight defeats.