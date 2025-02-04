A dual international for New Zealand in rugby league and rugby sevens has reportedly been linked with a potential move to expansion side New Zealand Warriors NRLW for next season.

A two-time winner of the New Zealand Sevens Player of the Year award, King has spent the past two seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW, in which she made 13 appearances - four matches coming in 2024.

She also helped the Black Ferns Sevens win two Olympic gold medals at Toyko in 2020 and Paris in 2024, one silver medal in 2016 at Rio de Janiero in Brazil and two World Cups.

As reported by The Chronicle, King has played her final match in Dragons colours after opting out of the final year of her contract and has been linked with a potential move to the New Zealand Warriors NRLW.

While it is unknown if she intends to hang up the boots on her playing career, it is understood that King returned home to New Zealand at the end of the 2024 Pacific Championships with her husband.

