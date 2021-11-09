The NRL have confirmed the NRLW draw for 2022, with six teams confirmed to participate.

The competition was postponed in 2021, meaning 2022 will be a busy year for women in rugby league, with two NRLW seasons to be played, state based competitions, State of Origin, and a World Cup in October and November.

Having two seasons to play means the NRLW will kickstart ahead of the NRL season on Sunday, February 27.

The New Zealand Warriors have dropped out of the competition, however, three new teams have been added to take it to six teams, with the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans all joining.

The first two rounds being played before the NRL season will mean fans attending will be able to watch all three matches back to back, with McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle to host Round 1 on Sunday, February 27, and WIN Stadium in Wollongong to host Round 2 on Sunday, March 6.

From there though, games will be played as double-headers or triple-headers with men's NRL games as much as possible.

Round 3 will see the Roosters play the Knights at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the men's match that afternoon, while the Broncos-Dragons and Eels-Titans games will be held at Commbank Stadium the following day ahead of the Eels and Titans clashing in the NRL.

Round 4 sees the Titans play the Broncos in a Saturday game before the Titans host an NRL match, before the Eels-Roosters and Knights-Dragons fixtures are played the following day ahead of a Knights and Tigers game in the NRL.

The final round of the regular season then sees the Dragons clash with the Roosters at Kogarah, and all four remaining teams play the following day in Brisbane.

The finals will be held in the first two weeks of April at yet to be confirmed times and venues.

All matches will be televised on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

FULL 2022 NRLW FIXTURE

Round 1

Sunday, February 27 - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

12pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

1:50pm: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

3:40pm: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels

Round 2

Sunday, March 6 - WIN Stadium, Wollongong

12pm: Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

1:50pm: Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

3:40pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels

Round 3

Saturday, March 12 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1pm: Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Sunday, March 13 - Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

12pm: Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

1:45pm: Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Round 4

Saturday, March 19 - CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

1pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Sunday, March 20 - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

12pm: Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

1:45pm: Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Round 5

Saturday, March 26 - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

1pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Sunday, March 27 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

12pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

1:45pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

All times AEDT.