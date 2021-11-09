Finally, the 2022 NRL draw is out. After an ever so slight delay, the fixtures were released this morning at 11am.
Like many others, I have already planned my away trips, secured my season tickets and am clock-watching for Round 1.
For a league fan such as myself every game is a must-watch. That said, some games stick out more than others.
Below are the ten that have me most excited and shape as can't miss matchups.
10. Round 1: Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles
Thursday, March 10 - 8:05pm (at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith)
The NRL season kicks off on Thursday 10th March, so this game was going to be can't miss regardless of the fixture. The NRL, however, have delivered a mouth-watering clash.
The Premiers, the Panthers, kick-off the season in front of their own fans. That's the way each season should kick-off, with the Premiers running out on their home turf.
Their opponents? Fellow top-four finisher and the team which boast the best player in the game, one Tom Trbojevic.
All across the park there are matchups that get the spine-tingling. None more so than the battle of the Origin halves when Nathan Cleary will take on Dally Cherry-Evans.