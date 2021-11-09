The NRL have confirmed their full fixtures for the 2022 season, with all teams set to play 24 games on the path to the finals.

Of those 24 games, nine will be double up fixtures, where a team will play home and away against those other nine teams.

The inequitable draw is a fact of life in the NRL, but it doesn't mean some teams don't have a tougher run than others.

Here are the nine teams your team will double up against in 2022.

MORE NRL DRAW NEWS

» Every team's draw ranked

» The ten games you can't afford to miss in 2022

» Full NRL fixtures

Brisbane Broncos

Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons

The Broncos' run of double up games in 2022 starts early when they take on the Canterbury Bulldogs for the second time in just Round 7.

Things will get tougher from there though, taking on six of last year's top eight twice in the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels.

From outside the top eight, they get to play the North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons, alongside the Bulldogs, who are of course expected to improve enormously.

All up, a fairly difficult draw for the rebuilding Broncos as they aim to escape the bottom four for the first time in three seasons.

Canberra Raiders

North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans, Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles

Apart from not playing the Wests Tigers at all until Round 25, the Raiders have a relatively standard draw, playing five teams who finished in last year's top eight, and four who didn't.

Of those who didn't, they have the Cowboys, Sharks, Warriors and Dragons, with only the Sharks expected to make drastic improvement out of that group.

Of their top eight teams, they play both the Titans and Knights, who were more or less making up the numbers in last year's finals series, as well as the Tom Trbojevic-reliant Sea Eagles. The Storm and Panthers promise to be far tougher propositions though for the Raiders as they attempt to return to the top eight.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs, fresh with ten new signings and a hope of steering clear of the bottom of the NRL ladder in 2022, have been dealt a fairly difficult draw.

They will take on four of last year's top six twice in the Panthers, Rabbitohs, Eels and Sea Eagles, only avoiding the Roosters and Storm.

On top of that, they also have to play the Knights out of last year's top eight. Their matches against bottom eight sides see them take on the ready to improve Broncos and Sharks, as well as the Cowboys and Tigers.

Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers, Manly Sea Eagles, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights

The Sharks seemingly have one of the competition's easiest draws, only playing three teams out of last year's top eight. They avoid the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs twice this season, and while they will have to take on the Storm and Sea Eagles twice, they also avoid the Eels and Roosters.

Their other double up on top eight opposition is the Newcastle Knights.

They will take on the Raiders and Bulldogs twice who bring an unknown commodity, while the Warriors, Dragons and Tigers appearing on the schedule will have Cronulla fans smiling from ear to ear.

Gold Coast Titans

Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, New Zealand Warriors

If the Sharks draw could be considered as on the easy side of the equation, then the Titans have a draw which is off the charts at that end completely.

Their only double up clash against a top-four opposition from last year's top four comes against the Sea Eagles, while they also have to play the Eels and Knights twice.

The remainder of their double up fixtures come against bottom eight teams from 2021, and even then they avoid the ready to improve Bulldogs.

Manly Sea Eagles

Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs

The Sea Eagles would be extremely happy with their draw, missing out on playing either grand finalist twice despite making the top four themselves in 2021.

They will have to battle the Storm twice, but given the close matches they have had, it won't be of enormous concern, while the Roosters, Eels and Titans are also on their list.

The Sharks, Raiders, Bulldogs and Tigers will bring plenty of balance though, while they will be happy to play the Bulldogs in Round 3, before Canterbury have a proper chance to gel.

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels

The Storm will kick off their double up list with a clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, while they will also have to take on the rest of the top six, with the Rabbitohs, Panthers, Roosters and Eels all appearing.

It's undoubtedly a tough draw for the Storm, but if any club could handle it, then it's Craig Bellamy's side.

The Sharks, Raiders, Warriors and Broncos are the four teams they meet twice from outside the top eight, meaning they only get one of the bottom four.

New Zealand Warriors

St George Illawarra Dragons, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans

The Warriors will only have one item circled on their schedule list - a return to Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland from Round 15, with the first of those games to be played against the Panthers.

Their other double up fixtures though will have them reasonably happy, only having to play the Storm, Rabbitohs, Panthers and Titans out of last year's top eight.

Three of last year's top four makes life difficult, but they also have the Tigers and Cowboys on their list.

Newcastle Knights

Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks

The Knights will not be liking the start of their double ups, having to play the Panthers, Sea Eagles and Roosters twice within the first five months of footy.

That gives way to a cruisy run to the finish line though, where the remainder of their double ups come against almost exclusively bottom eight teams outside of the Titans, with the Bulldogs, Tigers, Broncos, Raiders and Sharks all within their final six weeks of the season.

North Queensland Cowboys

Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers

The Cowboys will be needing every advantage they can get in 2022, and the draw has worked very nicely in their favour with only the Roosters, Panthers and Titans out of last year's top eight sitting on their double up list for the season ahead.

The men from Townsville also avoid the Sharks, who finished ninth, giving them one of the competition's easiest runs through the season.

Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm

The Eels have one of the tougher fixture lists for 2022.

Parramatta, who are facing a contract crunch off-field and a thirst for results on it after back-to-back semi-final exits, will need to be at their best from the get go in 2022.

That comes with a double up list featuring the Roosters, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs and Storm, meaning they have to play last year's entire top five - every team who finished above them - twice.

The Tigers, Bulldogs and Broncos provide balance, but given the Bulldogs and Broncos could be expected to improve, it's going to be a tough slog for the Eels.

Penrith Panthers

Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys

The premiers will avoid having to play the Sea Eagles twice, but otherwise will have to do battle with the rest of the top seven, the Knights, Roosters, Eels, Storm and Rabbitohs all appearing on their list.

Ivan Cleary's side get the Bulldogs too, who should improve immensely, while the Raiders, Cowboys and Warriors complete the list.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters

The Rabbitohs will be quite content with their schedule for the season ahead. The Broncos, Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs and Warriors all appear amongst their double up games, meaning they only have four against sides who finished in last year's top eight.

Of those four sides, they will have two grand final rematches against the Panthers, and have to travel to Storm - a city they have never won in - but with the Eels and Roosters their other two games, they get to avoid the Sea Eagles and will be confident of maintaining the form of a special 2021 season.

St George Illawarra Dragons

New Zealand Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos

The Dragons have one of, if not the competition's easiest schedule. They only have to play the Roosters, Rabbitohs and Titans out of last year's top eight, meaning they avoid the Storm, Panthers and Sea Eagles, as well as the Eels and Knights.

The Dragons to have outrageously good historical records over the Knights and Sea Eagles, granted, but they will still be incredibly happy with a fixture list which also has them playing twice against three of last year's bottom four in the Cowboys, Tigers and Broncos.

Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Roosters have been one of the clubs who opposition fans roll their eyes at around schedule release over the past few years, however, that won't be the case this time around.

They have to play all of last year's top four twice, and the clubs below them as well in the Eels and Knights, with the Titans the only top eight team from last year they won't play twice.

Wests Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons

You wouldn't want to be Michael Maguire's side in 2022.

Starting the season against the Storm, a team they let 66 in last time they met, they will then have to deal with the Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Eels and Roosters twice during the season out of last year's top eight.

Avoiding the Storm and Panthers twice seems to be about the only positive to be taken from the Tigers' schedule.