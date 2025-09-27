The NRL Dally Ms are just around the corner, with a stack of superstars across every position gearing up for an award win in 2025.

This season saw a new era of rugby league take shape, with new faces throwing their hat in the race for the NRL's positional awards.

Players who were not eligible for selection include Canberra Raiders prop Joseph Tapine and Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant.

FULLBACK

James Tedesco

Kaeo Weekes

Reece Walsh

CENTRE

Casey McLean

Robert Toia

Herbie Farnworth

Stephen Crichton

Kotoni Staggs

WING

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Xavier Savage

Jacob Kiraz

Zac Lomax

Xavier Coates

FIVE-EIGHTH

Cameron Munster

Ethan Strange

Matt Burton

HALFBACK

Nathan Cleary

Jamal Fogarty

Isaiya Katoa

HOOKER

Apisai Koroisau

Blayke Brailey

Tom Starling

PROP

Addin Fonua-Blake

Stefano Utoikamanu

Josh Papalii

Terrell May

Payne Haas

BACK ROW

Liam Martin

Angus Crichton

Leka Halasima

Hudson Young

Eliesa Katoa

LOCK

Erin Clark

Isaah Yeo

Naufahu Whyte

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Iongi

Leka Halasima

Robert Toia

CAPTAIN OF THE YEAR

James Tedesco

Nathan Cleary

Stephen Crichton

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cameron Ciraldo

Michael Maguire

Ricky Stuart

PROVAN-SUMMONS MEDAL

Jarome Luai & Lachlan Galvin

Jamal Fogarty

Zac Lomax