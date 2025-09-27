The NRL Dally Ms are just around the corner, with a stack of superstars across every position gearing up for an award win in 2025.
This season saw a new era of rugby league take shape, with new faces throwing their hat in the race for the NRL's positional awards.
Players who were not eligible for selection include Canberra Raiders prop Joseph Tapine and Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant.
FULLBACK
James Tedesco
Kaeo Weekes
Reece Walsh
CENTRE
Casey McLean
Robert Toia
Herbie Farnworth
Stephen Crichton
Kotoni Staggs
WING
Mark Nawaqanitawase
Xavier Savage
Jacob Kiraz
Zac Lomax
Xavier Coates
FIVE-EIGHTH
Cameron Munster
Ethan Strange
Matt Burton
HALFBACK
Nathan Cleary
Jamal Fogarty
Isaiya Katoa
HOOKER
Apisai Koroisau
Blayke Brailey
Tom Starling
PROP
Addin Fonua-Blake
Stefano Utoikamanu
Josh Papalii
Terrell May
Payne Haas
BACK ROW
Liam Martin
Angus Crichton
Leka Halasima
Hudson Young
Eliesa Katoa
LOCK
Erin Clark
Isaah Yeo
Naufahu Whyte
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Isaiah Iongi
Leka Halasima
Robert Toia
CAPTAIN OF THE YEAR
James Tedesco
Nathan Cleary
Stephen Crichton
COACH OF THE YEAR
Cameron Ciraldo
Michael Maguire
Ricky Stuart
PROVAN-SUMMONS MEDAL
Jarome Luai & Lachlan Galvin
Jamal Fogarty
Zac Lomax