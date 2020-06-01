Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Put on a clinic to help Manly to a 32-6 drubbing of a lacklustre Canterbury side. Finished the contest with three try assists and scored two of his own.

Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Earns a spot in the team of the week for his incredible defensive efforts which saved a certain try.

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

The 18-year-old scored two tries in an impressive performance which saw him end up with 186 running metres and 16 tackles.

Michael Jennings (Parramatta Eels)

Wound back the clock as the 32-year-old schooled the would be defensive line of the Brisbane Broncos. Scored a try and set up another on his way to 135 run metres.

Ben Hampton (North Queensland Cowboys)

An unheralded performance from the former Halfback making a name for himself on the flank for the Cowboys. Bagged himself a double and ran for 130 metres with ball in hand.

Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

Led the way for the visiting team with a try, a try assist and two line breaks.

George Williams (Canberra Raiders)

Ricky Stuart can pick his poms. Doubts were placed upon him in pre-season as to whether or not he’d be able to make it in a top-flight competition but in his biggest test to date the 25-year-old set up two tries and controlled the game nicely from first receiver.

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Has transformed himself from one of the games leading backrowers to one of, if not the best, front rowers in the competition over the past 18 months and in his 200th first grade game he once again led his team from the front. Finished the game with 170 running metres and over 30 tackles.

Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

Shot life into the Cowboys when he entered the match, scoring a quick double.

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Was one of the best players on the field, and in a badly beaten side. Ran for 200 metres and completed 50 tackles in an 80-minute performance.

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

The break seems to have done him wonders as Kikau returned to his barnstorming best after a quiet start to the season, scoring a try in a 14-all draw against Newcastle.

Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

Remains one of the clubs most astute signings to date. Ran for 220 metres with ball in hand and completed the match with 48 tackles.

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

After a quiet start to the match, the games premier forward shot to life in the second half, finishing the match with 295 running metres.

Interchange:

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) Alex Twal (Wests Tigers) Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans) Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)