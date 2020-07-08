1. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Everything he touched turned to gold in his 100th first-grade appearance. Recorded 250 run metres, 7 tackle busts and 3 try assists.

2. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Doubled his season tally of tries in a single outing.

3. Josh Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try double in his sides heartbreaking golden point loss to the Melbourne Storm.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Scored two of Penrith’s three tries in his sides 7-point victory over the Wests Tigers.

5. Ken Maumalo (New Zealand Warriors)

Scored two tries and ran for 291 run metres with ball in hand.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Stood up in the absence of Mitchell Moses, recording three try assists and forcing two repeat sets.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Scored two tries and set up another in a stunning golden point victory.

8. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Continues an impressive season with a strong 60-minute stint against Manly. Ran for 210 metres with ball in hand and completed 43 tackles.

9. Api Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Set up a try and completed 53 tackles.

10. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Back to his best after a slow start to the season, Fifita finished the contest with a try, 170 running metres and 20 tackles made.

11. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

172 run metres and 34 tackles in another strong performance by the Ex-Tiger.

12. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

Led his side to an upset victory over an out of form Brisbane team. Ended the contest with huge numbers; 238 run metres and over 50 tackles completed.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

A strong showing in a man of the match performance. Completed 50 tackles, set up a try and finished the match with over 100 running metres.

Interchange:

14. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

15. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

16. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

17. Matthew Eisenhuth (Wests Tigers)