A set of guidelines has been issued from the league to all 16 NRL clubs on Thursday amid the recent spread of coronavirus, according to NRL.com.

It will limit the interaction between players and fans at matches and community visits will be cancelled, starting with Thursday night’s season-opening clash between Parramatta and Canterbury at Bankwest Stadium.

League boss Todd Greenberg’s memo to the clubs advised them to limit club-organised player contact with communities like hospitals and schools.

He also advised clubs to take advice from their medical experts with regards to hygiene initiatives.

Media will not be allowed in the sheds and broadcasters will have limited access.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said on Thursday morning that precautions were being made.

“Some of our staff in the office have been told to work from home if they can as it is the health of our players which is the number one priority,” Bellamy told NRL.com.

“We are certainly taking some precaution … but it’s business as usual in regards to training and everything else.”