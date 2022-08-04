If you didn’t have Nathan Cleary in your team, were you really taking SuperCoach seriously?

If you’re just a POD genius and you aren’t now faced with a $690,600 goal-kicking Panther sitting on the sideline for the rest of the regular season, nice one.

But if you’re like the rest of us, you will fall into one of four categories:

0 trades left

As I'm sure you're aware, there’s nothing you can do. Sorry.

Just hope that your depth and POD positioning can still keep you competitive while 2022’s must have player cools his heels on the sideline.

1 trade left

This is a no-brainer. You’re going to need to sell Cleary and pick up a halfback.

Daly Cherry Evans and Jahrome Hughes appear to be the best options.

According to insiders, Manly are experiencing a bit of internal turmoil while the pride jersey fiasco takes some time to heal.

The Melbourne Storm have a rejuvenated Cameron Munster and a physically improving Harry Grant onboard and likely under intense pressure from coach Craig Bellamy to fire in the final rounds. Melbourne traditionally share points around, meaning that if Munster and Grant are having heavily involved games, Hughes’ scores will suffer.

2 trades left

If your depth and predicted scores are still healthy, you can choose to hold these trades in case another gun or two takes a fall.

But if big Cleary money sitting in reserves doesn’t excite you, you might consider the following:

With $690K available to bank, Thomas Dearden ($424,600) and Sean O’Sullivan ($501,200) look to be cut price backups for your halfback bench position - a straight trade for Cleary.

Both are averaging in the 50’s (Dearden has the larger sample size) should you need to call upon them or play them in the reserves, and both are at the top of the NRL ladder. You will bank between $190K - $260K.

From there, the best scoring possibilities appear to be in the fullback, centre and wing positions.

Best trade out options are Taylan May, Edrick Lee, Selwyn Cobbo, Tesi Niu and Tolutau Koula. All are priced at $512K and above, which should give you access to any player in the competition if completed your Cleary trade-out.

Best trade in options are Joseph Manu, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston and Valentine Holmes.

3+ trades left

Well done on being prepared for unexpected injuries and suspensions!

If you’re still considering your trades this week, keep your eye on Jeremiah Nanai ($708,700) who has been in stellar, try-scoring form.

Out of left-field, consideration should be given to Adam Doueihi ($572,500). The Tigers have been a different side since he returned and he is averaging above 85.

Doueihi and Jock Madden will be certainly out to prove a point that they are the halves future while Luke Brooks is out injured.