The NRL have reportedly launched their own investigation into James Tedesco.

The investigation follows allegations levelled by a woman at Tedesco that he shouted "Squid Games" at her.

The popular Korean Netflix series which has been viewed the world over was believed by the woman to be a joke about her race, with the accuser, Tiffany Trinh, being of Vietnamese descent.

The incident is alleged to have occurred outside a Bondi pub on Thursday morning, with the NRL integrity unit now aware of the incident and investigating, according to a Fox Sports report.

It's understood that Tedesco was with friends and teammates at the time, with the integrity unit set to interview all witnesses as they make a determination about the alleged incident.

The Roosters confirmed yesterday that they were not only aware of the alleged incident, but have also completed their investigation and determined Tedesco didn't have a case to answer.

Tedesco reportedly claimed he was simply discussing the Netflix series with friends, rather than directing any comments at the woman.

In defending Tedesco, Roosters' chief executive Joe Kelly said there was "absolutely no interaction" between Tedesco and the woman.

“After we found out about the Instagram post we thoroughly investigated the matter,” Kelly said.

“There was absolutely no interaction between James Tedesco with this group of people. We categorically deny that anything untoward occurred.”

No timeframe has been set by the NRL as they begin their investigation, although interviewing fellow players suggests it may take some time to reach a final determination on the alleged incident.

Players are set to return to pre-season in mid to late November.