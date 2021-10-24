A woman of Vietnamese descent has accused Sydney Roosters' star fullback James Tedesco of yelling "squid games" at her outside a Bondi hotel last week.

Squid games is the name of a popular Korean Netflix series which has been viewed the world over.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the woman, Tiffany Trinh, will launch a formal complaint to the NRL, claiming it was a joke about her race.

Tedesco was reportedly with friends outside the hotel when the alleged incident occurred, with the star New South Wales and Sydney Roosters' fullback claiming he was simply talking about the show with friends instead of yelling at the woman.

Trinh claimed she was with friends outside the hotel when the incident occurred, with Tedesco laughing with his group after making the comment, before asking Trinh's friend who had attempted to challenge him about the alleged comment whether she knew who he was.

While the NRL are yet to publically declare they are aware of the incident, or that they have launched an investigation, the woman confirmed an NRL official had already made contact with her.

Roosters' chief executive Joe Kelly said it was a post on Instagram from Trinh's sister which alerted the club, however, that Tedesco had no case to answer, and that the club could "categorically deny that anything untoward occurred."

“After we found out about the Instagram post we thoroughly investigated the matter,” Kelly told the publication.

“There was absolutely no interaction between James Tedesco with this group of people. We categorically deny that anything untoward occurred.”

The Roosters are yet to make official comment outside of the comments to The Sydney Morning Herald.