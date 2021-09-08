Player misbehaviour has been a rampant issue for the NRL this year as COVID restrictions bite for a second year.

While Paul Vaughan's infamous team bonding barbecue is at the top of the list, and cost both Paul Vaughan and Corey Norman $50,000, other events have transpired this season including breaches from Apisai Koroisau, Josh Dugan and Jai Arrow.

Previously, the $50,000 Vaughan and Norman were hit with for their roles in the COVID biosecurity NRL policy breach was the maximum the NRL integrity unit were allowed to impose on players.

But that is reportedly about to change.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the NRL are set to attempt an increase to the figure by more than 100 per cent, to a new maximum of $130,000.

Fines are normally dished out by the NRL based on a maximum percentage of a player's wage however, so not every player would be subject to a fine that large if they were to break the NRL's policies.

However, $130,000 would ensure that even the top earners have reason to behave, with it taking more than ten per cent out of the yearly wage for those players who are earning at the top of the competition on seven figures.

It's understood the NRL have already informed players about their intention to increase the maximum amount, with the change likely to be pushed through before the start of 2022, although players are yet to officially discuss the matter internally, according to The Herald.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys said the NRL needed sufficient penalties.

“The maximum fine hasn’t increased from $50,000 for a long time and we’ve been criticised for not having sufficient penalties,” V’landys told the publication.

“We haven’t introduced it yet as it is still in the consultation stage.

“The maximum fine may never get applied, but if you have a situation where you need it, you should have the right to apply it. Yet if the players don’t do the wrong thing they will have nothing to worry about it.”