The NRL will reportedly implement a 'backflip' clause regarding the player market, which will allow clubs ten days to fight off rival offers for their players.

The clause will see a significant shift in the next player market and will allow agents to have more power and will see players be given the chance to renege on contracts.

Coming into effect from November 1, the clause will gift clubs ten days to fight off rival offers for their players and to convince them to remain where they are.

It is understood by the Herald that the club will be told when a player is set to accept an offer at another team, but they will not be told the terms of the contract the player has with the rival club.

For example, under the new rules, the Penrith Panthers would have had ten days to offer Stephen Crichton an offer and convince him to stay after the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs offered him a deal.

“Every negotiation could have a Daly Cherry-Evans affect,” one player agent, told the Herald.

“Some managers and recruitment managers team up to make other successful clubs pay a higher price,” the agent said. “It could be crazy giving some managers this much power to influence an outcome.

In 2015, the Manly skipper went back on a four-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans to accept a $10 million deal to remain at the Sea Eagles.

The Herald reports that the NRL confirmed these changes in a meeting with clubs on Monday afternoon, and agents were sent the official document last week outlining the rules.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald

NRL documentation: Last Right of Negotiation clause