The NRL will reportedly implement a 'backflip' clause regarding the player market, which will allow clubs ten days to fight off rival offers for their players.
The clause will see a significant shift in the next player market and will allow agents to have more power and will see players be given the chance to renege on contracts.
Coming into effect from November 1, the clause will gift clubs ten days to fight off rival offers for their players and to convince them to remain where they are.
It is understood by the Herald that the club will be told when a player is set to accept an offer at another team, but they will not be told the terms of the contract the player has with the rival club.
For example, under the new rules, the Penrith Panthers would have had ten days to offer Stephen Crichton an offer and convince him to stay after the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs offered him a deal.
“Some managers and recruitment managers team up to make other successful clubs pay a higher price,” the agent said.
“It could be crazy giving some managers this much power to influence an outcome.
In 2015, the Manly skipper went back on a four-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans to accept a $10 million deal to remain at the Sea Eagles.
The Herald reports that the NRL confirmed these changes in a meeting with clubs on Monday afternoon, and agents were sent the official document last week outlining the rules.
Per The Sydney Morning Herald
NRL documentation: Last Right of Negotiation clause
Every player must provide his incumbent Club with a last right of negotiation for a 10-day period from the date of notice that the player has received an offer from a rival Club, and that offer has been submitted to the NRL, that he is prepared to accept. In order to give effect to this clause:
- a) the player must provide notice to his incumbent Club that he has an offer that he will accept in 10 days' time (subject to negotiations with his incumbent Club);
- b) the Club can then engage in contract negotiations with the player for a period of up to 10 days, or the Club may waive its rights in writing (at which point the player is free to sign with the rival Club);
- c) the offer from the rival NRL Club must be an official offer and submitted to the NRL Salary Cap Auditor (the contents of which will remain confidential, but the NRL Salary Cap Auditor can provide verification to the incumbent Club that an official offer has been received). The offer must remain open for acceptance for a minimum of 14 days, and for at least 48 hours beyond the expiry of the 10-day negotiation period with the incumbent Club. There is no requirement for the player to disclose the terms of the offer to his incumbent Club;
- d) at the expiry of the 10 days, the player may sign (or reject) the offer from the rival Club.