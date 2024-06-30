The NRL Match Review Committee has released charges from Round 17, with several players pinged with various offences.

Kotoni Staggs of the Brisbane Broncos was charged with dangerous contact on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the 77th minute, resulting in a $1,000 fine with an early plea or $1,500 if guilty at the panel.

The Canberra Raiders' Elliott Whitehead was cited for dangerous contact with Shawn Blore in the 30th minute. As a first offence, he faces a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

Albert Hopoate committed a careless high tackle on Jack Howarth in the 45th minute and will face the same penalty.