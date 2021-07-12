With all NRL clubs except the Melbourne Storm to be based in Brisbane for at least the next four weeks, and Sydney's COVID situation showing no signs of improvement, the NRL are reportedly in discussions surrounding the location of the grand final.

A match which has never been played outside of Sydney, the grand final has a long-term contract with the New South Wales government to hold the match in the state.

But with State of Origin 3 and the entire competition already shifted interstate, the grand final could be on the radar according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Reports suggest the NRL are in discussions with both the Queensland and Victorian government, as well as the management of both the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Suncorp Stadium over the destination of the ground final.

The NRL are rumoured to have a preference for Suncorp Stadium to host the decider if it can't be in Sydney, particularly given the season, for the foreseeable future at least, will be based out of South East Queensland.

There was some speculation the 2020 grand final would be shipped out of New South Wales at one point, however, it ended up proceeding as planned at Stadium Australia as the Melbourne Storm rolled past the Penrith Panthers.

It's understood the NRL bit the bullet on the competition relocation, fearing the entire competition could have been shutdown by the New South Wales government this week. The move will cost the game in the vicinity of $12 to $15 million per month, with 12 clubs moved to three hubs at the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast.

The NRL is expected to announce revised locations for matches in the coming days, with all games apart from those hosted by the Cowboys and Storm expected to be held at CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast Stadium.