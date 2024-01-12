A team of former NRL legends will verse former Super League players this weekend in a charity match.

According to Wide World of Sports, a host of several rugby league legends from across the world will take on each other to raise funds for the Father Ray Foundation this weekend at Pattaya Beach in Thailand.

The NRL team will be coached by former Dragons, Eels, Knights, and Roosters coach Brian Smith and captained by St George Illawarra Dragons club legend and representative centre Matt Cooper.

In what will attract many tourists, players playing the game include Richard Swain, Jason Smith, and former Canterbury Bulldogs teammates Willie Mason and Reni Maitua.

The English Super League squad includes the likes of star halfback Andy Gregory and English international Keith Senior, who has played over 500 professional rugby league games from 1994-2011.

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of former Australian NRL and English Super League players to Pattaya, especially for such a good cause," said Peter Thompson, the event organiser via WWOS.