On Monday morning, the St George Illawarra Dragons announced they would be parting ways with head coach Shane Flanagan, alongside General Manager of Football Ben Haran.
The past nine months at the Red V have been bleak both on and off the field, marked by 11 consecutive losses and growing unrest among parts of the club's young playing group.
With the Dragons now confirming the appointment of assistant coach Dean Young as the interim coach for the remainder of the 2026 season, attention now turns to who will secure the role long term.
Here are NINE contenders for the next permanent head coaching role in the NRL.
1. Brad Arthur
If the Dragons opt for proven experience, Brad Arthur looms as one of the strongest contenders on the market.
Currently coaching the Leeds Rhinos, Arthur previously led the Parramatta Eels for over a decade, guiding the club through a full rebuild that culminated in a Grand Final appearance in 2022.
Beyond results, he was credited with restoring professionalism and accountability at Parramatta, helping transform them from perennial underachievers into consistent finals contenders.
Despite being dismissed midway through the 2024 season, Arthur's reputation as a long-term builder remains intact.
His impact has already been felt in England, where he steered Leeds into finals contention in less than a full season — reinforcing his ability to quickly implement structure and standards.
For a Dragons side lacking consistency and direction, Arthur offers a hardened, no-nonsense approach built on discipline and defensive resilience. However, with multiple clubs monitoring his availability, securing his signature would likely require swift and decisive action.
OK, so we are talking about a long-term coach, yes ? Not simply someone who can step in for the rest of the season.
For an interim coach, you can rule out anyone who has already contracted as a head coach for this season: Brad Arthur, Jason Demetriou
Ben Hornby, Matt King and John Morris _might_ get releases, but realistically I can’t see their bosses letting any of them go.
Dean Young, Michael Ennis – well, they can step up, but would either be the right man for the job. You can’t heap the blame for SGI performance entirely on Mr Flanagan. They have to wear some of the opprobrium too.
Kevin Walters No. Selwyn Cobbo said he was a nice guy, but no great shakes as a coach. The Broncos fined him for that; and then sacked Kevvie anyway. History does not reveal whether or not they reimbursed Selwyn’s fine.
Ben Teo – available, and has a good reputation. He should be a DEFINITE contender.
For 2027 and beyond:
Dean Young and Michael Ennis – too closely associated with Mr Flanagan.
Brad Arthur – spent a decade taking Parramatta nowhere. Success in Super League does not translate to success in the NRL
Jason Demetriou – As with Brad Arthur; Super League success is no guarantee.
Ben Hornby and Matt King. Maybe, but I can’t see any compelling reason
Kevin Walters – proven that he is a good Rep team coach. Unfortunately, he has also proven he is not a good week-in-week-out team coach.
John Morris – short-changed at the Sharks (he’d make a good replacement for Craig
Fitzgibbon) he is a DEFINITE candidate.
Ben Te’o – another DEFINITE candidate.
But Magdalena, you have missed out a coach that is available now, has worked in the NRL and has a great personality to aid him winning over the dressing room, as well as having no dues to pay to anyone in the club.
For both the Interim and Permanent head coach role, who could be better than LEE ADDISON ?