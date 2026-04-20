On Monday morning, the St George Illawarra Dragons announced they would be parting ways with head coach Shane Flanagan, alongside General Manager of Football Ben Haran.

The past nine months at the Red V have been bleak both on and off the field, marked by 11 consecutive losses and growing unrest among parts of the club's young playing group.

With the Dragons now confirming the appointment of assistant coach Dean Young as the interim coach for the remainder of the 2026 season, attention now turns to who will secure the role long term.

Here are NINE contenders for the next permanent head coaching role in the NRL.