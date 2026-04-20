The MRC has issued fines to three players following Parramatta's upset victory over Canterbury-Bankstown on Sunday afternoon.

Bulldogs Matt Burton was charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle after contact on Luca Moretti. He has been fined $1,000, with the penalty increasing by $500 if the matter had been contested and upheld at the judiciary panel.

Parramatta's Toni Mataele was also charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for an incident involving Sitili Tupouniua and has been issued the same fine under the same grading as Burton.

Sitili Tupouniua was also charged with a Grade 1 shoulder charge on Luca Moretti. He has been fined $1,500, with the sanction rising to $2,000 if the charge had gone before the judiciary and been sustained.

All three players were classified as first-time offenders.