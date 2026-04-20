The Brisbane Broncos have been dealt a major double blow to their forward pack, with prop Corey Jensen hospitalised following a pulmonary embolism diagnosis and star enforcer Payne Haas facing an extended stint on the sidelines.

The club confirmed on Monday that Jensen had been sent for scans after Saturday night's clash, with the results revealing a serious medical condition.

"Following Saturday night's game, Corey Jensen was also sent for scans, which revealed a pulmonary embolism.

"Jensen remains in the hospital and the recovery time is unclear, but he is expected to miss several weeks."

A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that travels to the lungs and can be life-threatening if not treated promptly, placing Jensen's immediate health above any football return timeline.

The news compounds an already mounting injury toll for Brisbane, with Haas also sidelined after suffering an MCL injury in the same match.

In a Monday media release, the club confirmed the severity of the damage.

"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm Payne Haas suffered a Grade 3 MCL injury in Saturday night's game against the Wests Tigers.

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Based on early medical assessments, Haas is expected to be sidelined for approximately 6-8 weeks.

Meanwhile, Kotoni Staggs has a plantar fascia strain, and Jesse Arthars has sustained a tear to his interosseous membrane."

Haas' absence is expected to stretch into the representative period, with the dominant front-rower to miss at least Game I of the State of Origin.

The forward stocks are further depleted with Patrick Carrigan unavailable this week due to suspension, forcing the Broncos to reshuffle their pack ahead of their clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Young prop Ben Talty is expected to step into a starting role, continuing his rise after an impressive introduction to first grade last season. In Round 7's win over the Wests Tigers, Talty made a strong impact off the bench, playing 43 minutes and recording a try, 157 run metres, 50 post-contact metres, four tackle breaks and 25 tackles.

The Broncos' growing casualty ward extends well beyond their middle rotation, with a host of players unavailable for this round and potentially longer. Those sidelined include Benjamin Te Kura, Blake Mozer, Delouise Hoeter, Ben Hunt, Grant Anderson, Billy Walters, Aublix Tawha and Reece Walsh.

There is, however, some relief on the horizon, with hooker Cory Paix expected to return this week after overcoming a head knock.

With key personnel missing across the park, Brisbane face a significant test of depth as they attempt to navigate a crucial period of the season without several of their biggest names.