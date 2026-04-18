Brisbane Broncos' injury crisis has deepened significantly, with powerhouse prop Payne Haas poised to join the already-sidelined Reece Walsh on the treatment table, leaving the Broncos without their two most influential players for the foreseeable future.

Haas was a worrying sight late in the clash against the Tigers, visibly distressed and cradling his right knee after going to ground in a tackle.

The damage appeared to be serious, and coach Michael Maguire did little to ease concerns when he fronted the media after the final whistle.

"Payne's got a few issues there with his knee. I'm not 100% sure, but I think it's a medial,” Maguire stated.

"Four weeks (sidelined) maybe? I don't know. It's up to the doctors but yeah he'll probably spend a bit of time on the sideline.”

Depending on how severe the injury is, Payne Haas could potentially miss the first State of Origin in Sydney on May 27.

Kotoni Staggs tore a ligament in his foot dduring the first half of the match.

He continued to play the rest of the match and his availability will be also determined by scans.

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Fullback Jesse Arthars also left during the game, suffering a right calf injury, with his timeline to be revealed at a future date.