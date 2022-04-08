The Brisbane Broncos have started out the season a respectable 2-2, but it's been the side's inability to score points that has sounded the alarms early.

Only behind the Bulldogs and Tigers for the least amount of points per game after four rounds, with just 11.25, many of the Broncos' premier playmakers have been unable to break open the defence once they get into the opposing team's half.

This stagnation has urged NRL legend and former North Queensland Cowboys halfback Johnathan Thurston to suggest a big position switch.

Thurston has suggested coach Kevin Walters give 19-year-old winger Selwyn Cobbo a run at fullback with the hopes of igniting the Broncos' movement around the ruck.

“They’ve got strike, they’ve just got to figure out when’s best to get them the ball,” Thurston told 4BC.

“I can’t put my finger on why Selwyn isn’t playing fullback. Tesi Niu, a great young talent but he’s just struggled to light it up there at the back.

“I think he’s still developing and with him in the team at fullback, they just don’t have any points in them.

“(Cobbo) is a game-breaker. He can score points from anywhere, he can create opportunities, and I just can’t see that with Tesi Niu at the back.

“(Cobbo) has all the attributes to be a long-term player. He’s still growing and developing into his body, but I think he’s their long-term fullback.

“They’re delaying his athleticism and skill set for that position by just putting them on the wing.”

Thurston is adamant that Cobbo could be playing a bigger role in the Broncos' dormant attack, opening up the game for their playmakers to take over once they get into the opposing team's 20.

“He’s got a strong carry out of the backfield as well, which is what they need - they get that with Corey Oates, and then you’ve got Selwyn who can sniff around the middle there,” Thurston said.

“If there’s an offload from Payne Haas you need to find your strike players, and you can’t find your strike players on the wing.”

Cobbo, who's currently signed with the Broncos until the end of 2023, is rumoured to have interest from several other clubs if Brisbane is unable to lock the star in.

The teenage sensation has been placed on the side's right-wing since making his debut with the team in 2021, however, has had experience playing fullback for Broncos affiliate club the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Thurston also suggested that Niu needs to head back to Queensland Cup and that Walters could then bring Jordan Pereira onto the wing to replace Cobbo.